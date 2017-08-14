Samsung confirms Bixby Voice is coming ‘soon’ to Canada

The wait for Bixby, Samsung’s voice-powered personal assistant, to arrive on Canadian S8 and S8+ smartphones may be coming to a close soon.
After MobileSyrup received a tip from a reader that the Canadian launch of Bixby Voice was imminent, we contacted Samsung Canada to inquire about the state of the company’s personal assistant, which has yet to make its way outside of South Korea.
The company issued the following statement to MobileSyrup:
“Samsung Canada is excited to confirm that Bixby will be launching in Canada soon. We will be sure to provide an update on this forum as soon as we have more details to share.”
According to a recent Korea Herald report, Samsung’s slow rollout of Bixby to English speaking markets has been due to insufficient English language data. Geographic and language issues between the multiple teams working on the personal assistant in California and South Korea have also played a part in the delay, according to the report.
