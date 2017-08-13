Dash cams are becoming a security essential.

Uber drivers use the dash cam to protect themselves against drunk and disorderly passengers, while people that drive in aggressive traffic daily appreciate it as peace of mind in case of a collision.

Waylens is taking that peace of mind to the next level with its Secure360 dash cam, which takes 360-degree videos in order to capture all sides of the story.

While driving, the all-glass, 7-element lens captures video continuously and when parked, the cam uses low-power sensors — radar, 3-axis accelerometer and GPS — to track its surroundings, turning on when triggered by an unusual event.

Once it’s on, Secure360 streams video to the cloud where it is immediately stored and pushes a notification to the user’s phone through a Waylens app using either Wi-Fi or a 4G LTE connection.

The company, which makes other dash cams as well, also promises that its new 360-degree dash cam will last 360 hours or about 15 days. It also promises a simple four-step installation process.

Though the small company is not yet shipping this product to Canada, the Wi-Fi-only version of the device is shipping to the U.S. for $199 USD through Kickstarter, while the 4G version is priced at $299 USD.

Verdict: Sticky.

The Waylens Secure360 is a paranoid driver’s best friend, and I’m that paranoid driver.

Of course, there are other companies out there also producing 360-degree dash cams, but none are as aesthetically pleasing and seemingly simple to install and manage as the Waylens Secure360.

Here’s hoping this handy gadget makes its way to Canada — preferably sooner than later.

Note: This post is part of an ongoing series titled Sticky or Not in which Senior Reporter Rose Behar analyzes new and often bizarre gadgets, rating them sticky (good) or not (bad).