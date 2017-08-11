Here’s our best look at the Moto X4 yet

When Motorola held its recent Moto Z2 Force reveal event, there was some speculation that the company planned to announce the Moto X4 — a handset prominent device leaker Evan Blass said would feature “a top-notch user experience at an affordable price” — at the same event.
That didn’t happen, leaving many to wonder what happened with the Moto X4. While it’s not an official announcement, new information about the upcoming smartphone has emerged courtesy of Android Authority.
According to the website, the Moto X4 will feature a 5.2-inch 1020 x 1080 pixel display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone will be available in two different colours, ‘Super Black’ and ‘Sterling Blue,’ with the body measuring in at 7.99 thin. For reference, that’s almost 2mm thicker than the recently released Moto Z2 Play. At 163g, it’s also heavier than the new Moto Z2 Play.
Android Authority goes on to report Motorola is preparing to ship four different regional variants of the Moto X4 across the globe, with the North American model set to include Qualcomm’s impressive mid-range Snapdragon 630 chipset, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. All four variants will feature a front-facing fingerprint sensor.
The Moto X4 will ship with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture lens. The front-facing camera includes a software feature called Adaptive Low Light mode that Android Authority says will assist users shooting in less than ideal lighting conditions. While it seems the front-facing camera won’t feature autofocus, it is set to include both 4K and 1020 x 1080 pixel 60 frames per second video recording.
The Moto X4’s most notable trait, however, is that it’s a mid-range phone with a dual camera setup. The first camera features a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens and dual autofocus, while the second one features an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle f/2.2 lens.
Both cameras make use of phase detection autofocus, which increases the speed and accuracy at which a camera can lock focus, and they’ll be able to work in conjunction to produce a depth of field effect, much like the iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5.
Rounding out the Moto X4’s spec list is a fast charging 3,000mAh battery and IP68 certified water- and dust-resistance.
There’s no word yet on when Motorola will announce the X4, nor whether the device will come to Canada.
Source: Android Authority
