Best Buy Canada discounts Apple products for back to school

Summer may be waning, but at least that means back to school tech deals are blossoming.
Best Buy Canada is targeting Apple fans in particular with new promotional pricing on a wide range of products. Check out the deals below.
- MacBook Air 13.3-inch with Intel Core i5, 8GB memory and 128GB SSD for $999.99 (savings of $200). Sale ends August 13th.
- iPad Mini 4 128GB with Wi-Fi for $499.99 (savings of $50). Sale ends August 13th.
- Save $50 on most Apple Watch Series 2 wearables. Sale ends August 17th.
Additionally, there are a few deals linked to carriers.
- iPhone 7 32GB for $149.99 down on select two-year Premium plans at Bell after $50 trade-in (savings of $250 from regular price).
- iPhone 6 32GB for $0 down on a two-year Medium plan with Fido, plus $75 gift card (savings of $100 from regular price).
- iPhone SE 32GB for $0 down on a two-year Gold plan with Virgin Mobile, plus $100 gift card.
It should be noted, however, that at Bell, the iPhone 7 32GB is now at $0 down on select two-year plans with a minimum $200 trade-in credit.
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments
