A mobile game development studio based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Rocketship Park, is launching a new game called Block Droppin’ on August 24th.
Block Droppin’ is a puzzle game filled with sliding tiles and falling blocks. The goal of the game is for players to try to beat the timer as they race to make shapes in the upper portion or ‘field’ of the game.
To make shapes, players are required to slide blocks into groups of all the same colour blocks. If the group is a shape, it causes blocks to fall and make a shape on the bottom field.
Jim Squires, from Gamezebo, formed the studio Rocketship Park with the help of Shane McCafferty, the creator of AlphaPit and Starseed: Origins.
Block Droppin’ blends iconic games, like Bejeweled and Tetris together to create its own unique experience.
The game is set to be available in the iOS App Store for iPhone and iPad for free on August 24th.
