Disney has been sued for allegedly using 42 apps to spy on children

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Disney, alleging that the entertainment giant has been using 42 different apps to collect the personal information of children and share it with advertisers without parental consent.
Disney, along with software companies Upsight, Unity, and Kochava, are accused of using their mobile apps in ways that constitute “commercial exploitation” and have violated COPPA, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act — federal law aimed at protecting children on the internet.
The plaintiff, a San Francisco woman named Amanda Rushing, says data was unknowingly collected from her child, referred to as “L.L.,” while playing mobile game Disney Princess Palace Pets. Moreover, Rushing says this data was sold to third parties against her knowledge.
The suit seeks to prohibit Disney from collecting and disclosing this data without parental consent, as well punitive damages and legal fees.
The U.S.’ Federal Trade Commission says that online services aimed at children under the age of 13 must display a privacy policy that is clear and easy to understand. Furthermore, this policy must state what information may be collected and what might be done with this data, as well as providing directions on where parents can go to consent to this.
Disney has denied these allegations. “Disney has a robust COPPA compliance program, and we maintain strict data collection and use policies for Disney apps created for children and families,” the company said in a statement Monday. “The complaint is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of COPPA principles, and we look forward to defending this action in Court.”
The full list of the apps said to have partaken in the alleged misconduct are:
- AvengersNet
- Beauty and the Beast
- Perfect Match
- Cars Lightening League
- Club Penguin Island
- Color by Disney
- Disney Color and Play
- Disney Crossy Road
- Disney Dream Treats
- Disney Emoji Blitz
- Disney Gif
- Disney Jigsaw Puzzle!
- Disney LOL
- Disney Princess: Story Theater
- Disney Store Become
- Disney Story Central
- Disney Magic Timer
- Disney Princess: Charmed Adventures
- Dodo Pop
- Disney Build It Frozen
- DuckTales: Remastered
- Frozen Free Fall
- Frozen Free Fall: Icy Shot
- Good Dinosaur Storybook Deluxe
- Inside Out Thought Bubbles
- Maleficent Free Fall
- Miles from Tomorrowland: Missions
- Moana Island Life
- Olaf’s Adventures
- Palace Pets in Whisker HavenSofia the First Color and Play
- Sofia the First Secret Library
- Star Wars: Puzzle DroidsTM
- Star WarsTM: Commander
- Temple Run: Oz
- Temple Run: Brave
- The Lion Guard
- Toy Story: Story Theater
- Where’s My Mickey?
- Where’s My Water? (paid, lite and free versions)
- Where’s My Water? 2
- Zootopia Crime Files: Hidden Object
This isn’t the only controversy that’s faced the company this week. Disney also announced plans to remove its content — which includes Marvel and Star Wars properties — from Netflix by 2019 in favour of launching its own dedicated streaming service. Many consumers have expressed disappointment over the need to sign up for another service, noting that there are already many offered as is.
That said, the announcement currently only affects the U.S., with Disney’s content said to remain on Netflix in Canada and other international markets even through 2019 and beyond. Presumably, this means that Disney’s service won’t launch in Canada.
