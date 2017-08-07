Mobile device usage is on the rise and so is app usage.
With over 30 million Canadians hooked onto a mobile device, the latest stats are from a Flurry report in February that indicated that mobile app usage increased 74 percent in Canada in 2016, which is reportedly up 11 percent from the global average.
The most used apps in Canada are sports related and social networks, followed by health and fitness, shopping, business and finance apps.
In our poll this week, we are curious to see what apps you are using and how many times you access your apps on a daily basis. Have your say in the comments below!
