FCC filing reveals Note 8 will be Band 66 compatible

A new U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, first spotted by PhoneScoop, has confirmed the Samsung Galaxy S8’s modem will support Band 66 LTE. This should come as good news for Freedom Mobile subscribers, as it means Samsung upcoming phablet will work on the carrier’s LTE network as long as Freedom decides to carry the device.
Given that Freedom sells the Galaxy S8 and S8+, it’s very likely the carrier will also pick up the Note 8 (by contrast, unlocked devices like the OnePlus 5 aren’t guaranteed to work with Freedom’s network).
Samsung will announce the Note 8 at a special event in New York City on August 23rd.
Source: FCC Via: PhoneScoop
