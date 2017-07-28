SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 131: ‘I Am Legend’ spoilercast

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Jessica Galang, Dean Daley, and Brad Shankar are bringing you a special episode on their favourite seventh generation video games. Fair warning, dear listeners, this week’s episode contains spoilers.
Jessica, news editor at BetaKit, goes first and chooses The Last of Us, Bioshock and Catherine. Dean gives his top three picks to Skyrim, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, and Dishonoured. Brad’s selections are Uncharted 2, Mass Effect 2, and Batman: Arkham City. Last, but not least, Igor picks Red Dead Redemption, Dead Space 2, and Assassin’s Creed 2.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts on each game.
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Jessica Galang, Dean Daley, and Brad Shankar
Total runtime: 33:32
Shoutouts: 29:27
Brad gives his shoutout to the trailer for the new Avengers movie, which was leaked after Comic Con. Dean’s shoutout goes to his friend Dylan who got him into gaming in the first place. Jess throws a shoutout to Catherine, her third pick — since she didn’t get to talk about it enough on the podcast. Finally, this week Igor shouts out Dunkirk.
