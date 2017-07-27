‘All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor’ is set to stream on CraveTV

CraveTV has announced a new four part series is set to hit the streaming service, ‘All Access: Mayweather vs McGregor,’ from Showtime Sports.
The series chronicles the events leading to the upcoming pay-per-view fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor on August 26th. The series will begin streaming on Sunday, July 30th and every Sunday until August 20th.
The four instalments reveal the lives and training camps of the two champions and also chronicle how they’re preparing for the highly anticipated upcoming fight.
All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor starts in Las Vegas and Dublin, Ireland — the home of McGregor — as each fighter stops their training to go on a four city press tour, which includes a stop in Toronto.
Furthermore the series takes viewers inside the private lives of each of the champions and showcases how their rivalry started.
Source: CraveTV
