Facebook is reportedly working on its own smart speaker

Jul 26, 2017

6:07 PM EDT

Social media platform, Facebook, is reportedly working on a new smart speaker that features a 15-inch display, says a report stemming from Digitimes.

Additionally the source claims Taiwanese manufacturer Pegatronics has already started working on the product in China and that it could be released in Q1 of 2018.

The smart speaker is said to be designed by Building 8, Facebook’s experimental hardware division, which is also reportedly working on a modular smartphone.

Facebook’s smart speaker will be up against the devices like the Google Home, the HomePod and Amazon’s various Echo devices.

However, without a digital assistant such as Siri or Alexa, Facebook’s smart speaker variant will be severely lacking. Facebook’s smart speaker would likely end up being a 15-inch display that’s not be as informative or intuitive as the other devices on the market. If Facebook launched a digital assistant alongside the speaker, it would definitely spark a lot more attention.

That said, I personally think we already have enough ways to stare at memes on Facebook.

Source: Digitimes

Comments

  • Daniel Szilagyi

    Didn’t Amazon try this already? a smart screen type thing that didn’t go anywhere because there was no real 3rd party resources?

  • Jason

    All these speakers will be gone within a year or 2, then a universal system will come out that makes a real smart home and then these speakers will be a great item