SyrupCast
SyrupCast Podcast Ep.129: Fido data Freedom and Band 66 confusion

Jul 14, 2017

5:36 PM EDT

6 comments

OnePlus 5

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Dean Daley, Rose Behar and Patrick O’Rourke, talk about Fido’s announcement to offer five free hours of data per month to their Pulse plan customers.

The announcement comes just a week after Roger’s, the owner of Fido, bumped their data overage charges up significantly.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!

Hosts: Igor BonifacicPatrick O’Rourke, Rose Behar and Dean Daley

Total runtime: 35:05
Fido: 1:10
Shoutouts: 28:45

Patrick, on the #SwitchMinute, shouts out Arms — a game he didn’t anticipate liking. Dean gives his shoutout to Android Police and their rendering of Pixel 2 leaks. Rose’s shoutout goes to Game of Thrones, which will be returning to TV soon. Finally, this week Igor shouts out the DGI Spark, which due to the latest restrictions on drones, can’t go anywhere near the CN Tower — the photo op will have to wait.

Comments

  • Ian

    I personally avoided the Band 66 issue by getting a carrier-locked phone but man this is an issue that Freedom Mobile needs to work on with manufacturers. Is this an issue with other carriers with Band 66 phones around the world?

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      T-Mobile is the only other carrier that has officially deployed Band 66 LTE and it’s not their primary LTE network nationally, so if they are using the same network equipment as Freedom Mobile, they are likely having similar issues with non-carrier devices.

  • Samer S7

    I wish you guys were right but this is stated in the Fido My Account App on the 1st line of the Data Bytes “Learn More” page:

    What is Data Bytes?
    With Data Bytes, you get 1 FREE hour of data, 5 times per billing cycle. Each session can be used once every 24 hours.

    So you cannot you them consecutively.
    But it is still nice to have while being free.

  • Samer S7

    I wish you guys were right but this is stated in the Fido My Account App on the 1st line of the Data Bytes “Learn More” page:

    What is Data Bytes?
    With Data Bytes, you get 1 FREE hour of data, 5 times per billing cycle. Each session can be used once every 24 hours.

    So you cannot you them consecutively.
    But it is still nice to have while being free.
    I’m surprised they aren’t advertising this as part of their 20 Year Anniversary.
    This is probably a new incentive to attract customers since Fido has gotten rid of the Fido Dollars program where they gave back 5% of your monthly bill.

  • danakin

    Host Igor was joined by Rose, Dean, and Patrick. By then end of the show it was clear that only two of the four needed to attend the recording.

    Fido’s changes to their Pulse plan was up first. Rose not only set the stage, but dominated virtually all relevant talking points. If there was a salient point on offer, it was Rose, and to a lesser extent Igor, who added value to the listenership. The highlight point of the entire show was Rose’s positing whether this “free data” window is the precursor to unlimited data just as unlimited calling after 6:00 pm was for Canada-wide calling.

    Rose was again the discussion and content leader on the One Plus 5 (and other unlocked band 66 devices) not consistently accessing LTE on Freedom Mobile; Rose Gold indeed. Igor was the only other person in this segment and the whole podcast who seemed checked-in.

    I can’t find a compelling reason why Dean and Patrick bothered with this episode. Patrick didn’t contribute much other than co-signing on tentacle-porn consumption and, in all likelihood, took time away from Rose who was clearly in her element (this week). When Rose asked if unlimited data after 6:00 pm would be viable the best Dean could offer was it would be, wait for it, “a lot better”. And in other news, water is wet.

    Igor, like a motorcycle racer felled by a speed-wobble, hit the verbal tarmac when he overcorrected – landing on the yet-to-be-added-to-the-dictionary “unefficient”. He did start his sentence with “inefficient” but, as Rose last week would say: “poop happens”.

    This week’s show gets a 8.2 SMSPR (Subjective MobileSyrup Podcast Review) score. This week’s DCS (Dopey Comment Score) is: 1. Dean; since Captain Obvious has already ben co-opted by a hotel room search site, I shall dub thee: King Platitude.

