Galaxy S8 screen to be called ‘Infinity Display,’ according to Samsung trademark application

Mar 3, 2017

10:16 AM EDT

10 comments

Back of Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone

Samsung will call the S8’s bezel-less screen an ‘Infinity Display,” according to one of the company’s recently spotted trademark applications with the United States Patent and Tradmark Office.

Unfortunately, besides the name of the display, the document, which Samsung filed on February 24th, doesn’t provide any additional revelations. However, it’s worthwhile to note Infinity Display is a name we’ve heard of before.

Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S8 at an event in New York City on March 29th. The company’s latest flagship is expected to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 processor and ship in two different sizes.

Most reports speculate Samsung will release one standard model, equipped with a 5.8-inch display, and one ‘Plus’ model that features a 6.2-inch display.

Source: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Via: SamMobile

Comments

  • panzival

    Dell already uses infinity display for their XPS laptops?

    • Ridge

      It’s just the feature’s name, doesn’t mean anything.

    • panzival

      I agree that the name doesn’t mean much, it just seems strange that they would try to trademark somebody else’s name. It would be like Samsung trying to trademark Retina display.

    • Dimitri

      If you search, you will see Dell uses “Infinity Edge” and not ” Infinity Display”. Two different names. Same idea but different names so Samsung isn’t taking Dell’s name and trademarking it. They changed the ending to “display” in order to be able to trademarke it.

    • Kalen G

      Slight difference but it’s exactly what I thought too. Dell is the Infinity Edge Display

    • Dimitri

      Exactly. So Samsung can trademark the name and Dell can’t really do anything as its a different name and not the same name i believe.

  • Dimitri

    Guess you missed this part. It clearly shows that there.

    “The smallest 13-inch on the planet with the world’s first infinityEdge display

    Large screen, small laptop: The virtually borderless infinityEdge display cleverly fits a 13-inch display into the size of an 11-inch laptop. Compared to the Apple® MacBook Air 13, the XPS 13 is 23% smaller with the same size screen. ”
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/c8072bf5a25acab96545504af2ac4c184fffd797107e0fdc1751f56d89794bcb.png

  • Kalen G

