Galaxy S8 screen to be called ‘Infinity Display,’ according to Samsung trademark application

Samsung will call the S8’s bezel-less screen an ‘Infinity Display,” according to one of the company’s recently spotted trademark applications with the United States Patent and Tradmark Office.
Unfortunately, besides the name of the display, the document, which Samsung filed on February 24th, doesn’t provide any additional revelations. However, it’s worthwhile to note Infinity Display is a name we’ve heard of before.
Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy S8 at an event in New York City on March 29th. The company’s latest flagship is expected to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 processor and ship in two different sizes.
Most reports speculate Samsung will release one standard model, equipped with a 5.8-inch display, and one ‘Plus’ model that features a 6.2-inch display.
