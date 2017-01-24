News
Galaxy S8 rumoured to feature ‘infinity’ display, rear fingerprint sensor and desktop OS mode

Jan 24, 2017

5:26 PM EDT

Galaxy S7

In one of the most detailed and extensive reports on the Galaxy S8 to date, The Guardian has revealed several new rumoured details about Samsung’s upcoming smartphone.

Let’s start with the basics. Corroborating a previous report from Bloomberg, The Guardian reports that the S8 will come in two sizes and will feature a bezel-less, edge-to-edge “infinity” display. The publication then goes on to note three interesting things related to the S8’s display.

Design and display

The first is that the “infinity” screen takes up most of the front of the device, leaving little space for other design elements, including Samsung’s logo, which is reportedly not present on the phone’s front side.

Also missing from the front of the device is a fingerprint scanner. In one of the most interesting revelations from this report, The Guardian says that rather than integrate a fingerprint sensor into the S8’s screen, Samsung has allegedly chosen to place the sensor on the back of the device. The in-screen fingerprint scanner is something less realistic reports have claimed Samsung planned to build into the S8.

Third, The Guardian notes, according to its sources, that the screen protector shared by SamMobile and Twitter user @dfordesign last week is an accurate representation of the device.

Rollover features

Returning features from past Samsung devices include the Note 7’s iris authentication technology, USB-C connectivity, expandable storage via a SD card slot and, in what’s likely to come as good news to many, Samsung hasn’t excised the venerable 3.5mm headphone jack from the device. The phone will feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 processorat the expense of other smartphone OEMs.

When it comes to the S7’s excellent back-facing camera, the S8 will only feature incremental improvements upon its predecessor, with low light performance, speed and image quality seeing upgrades. The Guardian says it was able to confirm that the smartphone’s camera will integrate with Samsung’s unreleased Bixby personal assistant to enable image recognition functionality.

One other piece of good news is for anyone that ends up deciding to buy the S8 is that all base models will ship with 64GB of internal storage.

New accessories

Samsung will also launch new versions of its Gear VR headset and Gear 360 camera alongside the device, as well as a dock that turns the smartphone into a replacement desktop machine, again corroborating a past rumour. The Guardian doesn’t provide too many details on how this dock will work, merely noting that the feature will be called “DeX.”

The Guardian claims Samsung will start selling the S8 on April 21st, which verifies speculation that Samsung made a decision to delay the S8’s launch following its troubles with the Note 7. It’s important to keep in mind that launch date could be specific to the U.K., as The Guardian is based in the U.K.

Source: The Guardian

Comments

  • Dimitri

    So with all fairness. Will Samsung include this new Gear VR with the S8? Or will they offer something else?

    It seems the they will be going full screen with little to no bezel on the sides and around the front other then the top for the speaker grill and sensors / cameras ( front facing and also Iris scanner). I welcome this as a change as Samsung should have done this before but did it.

    Hopefully whatever tests are being done for the Note 8, they will do it on these devices and make sure they have no incident again.

  • Mo Dabbas

    What about back and task buttons?? On screen buttons or they’re switching those to the back as well (that would be a funny experience).

  • Surveillance

    The curved edge display is one reason I ditched the S7 Edge. I don’t know about anyone else, but I had a hard time with that stupid edge display. I was constantly touching the screen and accidentally clicking things I didn’t want to. I for one like a bit of a bezel for this very reason

    • Do Do

      The angle on the s7 edge is bad, the edge on the Note 7 was improved. My wife hates her s7 edge but loved the note 7 and one of the reasons is the edges.

    • h2oflyer

      That’s what I’m afraid of …almost forced to use a case with high side lips.

    • thereasoner

      Everyone I know with one found that they got better with it over time but I suppose the smaller the hands the more difficult one handed use would be.

      Personally I like smaller phones in the 5″ range so I’m not interested in trying one unless they make one that is similar in size to my old GS6 or current Pixel phone but they sure do look fantastic.

    • h2oflyer

      They’re under the gun. They have no choice but to give us a feature loaded bestest phone ever. My S7 is only 7 months old but I’ll be looking for one around June. Going to be interesting to see if they use their new Exynos chip on some versions.

    • thereasoner

      Here in Canada we get the Exynos usually, Europe as well I believe but both will be good I’m sure. I’m more interested in the UI changes since my S6, the camera quality improvements and how the build with those small bezels ends up.

    • h2oflyer

      The Exynos S7 was a much better performer and safer than the SD version. With the 835 being built by Samsung I think on their new 10 nanometer SoC line, what is happening to Exynos? The line between SD and Exynos seems to be getting blurred. Samsung did say back in October they were starting production of Exynos mobile SoC, don’t know for what phone.

    • thereasoner

      They’re both using the 10 NM tech, the SD 835 and Exynos 8895. Both boast substantial processing and efficiency gains and while some supposed benchmarks already exist it remains to be seen their true performance running Android N on the newest hardware, especially in every day use scenarios where benchmarks often don’t translate into substantial differences.

      The new GS8 will be the first phone out with them as far as I’m aware. New phones being released by both LG and HTC just prior to the S8 are said to be equipped with the Pixels capable SD 821 because Samsung is hoarding stock of the new 835 and 8895 for their upcoming launch of at least 2 new Galaxy S8 devices. Reports have them wanting to build upwards of 10 million devices for that launch.

    • h2oflyer

      At this stage I don’t think we know if both 8895 and 835 are going to be used in different markets as with the S7. Will the Exynos 8895 be a better performer.

      I only got the S7 because it came with the 8890 which was better on battery than the SD820.

    • Raphael Del Castillo

      They fixed that issue with the note 7. I had the opportunity to preorder the note 7 when it came out and coming from the s7 edge they fixed how the phone was held. The phone though larger felt smaller due to the Way it curved with the fingers. They really stepped it up with the note 7. If the s8 is going to be something close the note 7 in terms of how it is curved and formed, then I can assure you that you won’t have the same problem. Prior to the s7 I had the s6 which was the worst…The. Again it was the first edged screen. The more they make with new iterations the better they get at perfecting it. Try it out, no harm in that.

    • KiwiBri

      I use a speigen case. I like the curve display. I use the side of the screen with a finger as a “scroll bar” when using the device.

  • canucks4life

    Glad they’re bumping up internal storage capacity even if it does have expandable memory…looking back was a good decision I went with 128GB on my S6 variant darn 4K 🙂

  • TP

    There is 0 possibility that I will ever get a Galaxy S phone if they go edge screen all the way.

    • Harley Davis

      My phones would last a week without a good case covering the edges.

  • h2oflyer

    According to the Mobile First S8 case picture some of the rumours are true.

    ☆Extra button below volume buttons…probably for AI assistant (fingerprint sensor) ?
    ☆3.5mm jack still on the bottom along with what looks like USB-C
    ☆Single bottom speaker still in same place
    ☆Heart rate monitor moved to top of camera

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    Finally Samsung gets it. 64gb and SD that is sweet. They will likely entice sales with the VR as they did with the S7 on pre-orders. Now only if the IR blaster came with it too, that will be sweet

    • Garrett Cooper

      If they offer a free VR headset again, that would probably be enough to push me over the edge.

  • Garrett Cooper

    Not a Samsung fan, but the more info I see, the more I think I want this phone. Nice to see a starting capacity of 64GB, about time!

