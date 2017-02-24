News
Watch the BlackBerry MWC 2017 keynote presentation live stream here

Feb 24, 2017

12:40 PM EDT

Mercury

BlackBerry will be announcing the official name and availability of the Mercury during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The keynote presentation is happening on February 25th and starts at 7:00PM CET (6:00PM GMT, 1:00PM EST, 10:00AM PST). Thankfully, you can tune in with the live stream embedded below.

The Mercury’s main feature is the 4.5-inch display and its physical QWERTY keyboard with the fingerprint sensor on the spacebar. Earlier rumours of the Mercury pointed towards the smartphone featuring a 2.0GHz Qualcomm processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, an 18 megapixel camera with an 8 megapixel front-facing secondary.

Here are the known specs.

BlackBerry Mercury Rumoured Specs

  • Android OS (unconfirmed what version)
  • Aluminum frame
  • 4.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio
  • Soft textured rubberized bac
  • Physical QWERTY keyboard with capacitive keys, 4GB RAM
  • Spacebar doubles as a fingerprint sensor
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Rear and front-facing camera with flash
  • Stereo speaker on the bottom
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Convenience key
  • USB-C port
  • slot for a nano SIM and microSD card

Comments

  • Supa_Fly

    Wow … first few minutes of the launch video shows a team of people around the meeting table 26:35 featuring not one but TWO Apple devices: MacBook Air and iPad 1 and yet not 1 not even 1 single BlackBerry device at all. LMAO. What a fail and horrible attention to detail.

    TCL like BlackBerry you’re not even going to take yourselves serious enough to try about details?! DETAILS!

    • Karl

      This is reminiscent of their yearly ‘Security Summits’ where if you pay close attention nearly everyone in the room is using a product other than a Blackberry.
      But then what’s the alternative? The brand just isn’t popular anymore and if you have to resort to handing out BB phones at their events in order to make the photo ops look good then that’s saying something.

    • Chug that haterade

      Shogun ^^^

      Ps. You’re delusional if you think everyone at their security summits should be using a BlackBerry….

