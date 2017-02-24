Watch the BlackBerry MWC 2017 keynote presentation live stream here

BlackBerry will be announcing the official name and availability of the Mercury during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
The keynote presentation is happening on February 25th and starts at 7:00PM CET (6:00PM GMT, 1:00PM EST, 10:00AM PST). Thankfully, you can tune in with the live stream embedded below.
The Mercury’s main feature is the 4.5-inch display and its physical QWERTY keyboard with the fingerprint sensor on the spacebar. Earlier rumours of the Mercury pointed towards the smartphone featuring a 2.0GHz Qualcomm processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, an 18 megapixel camera with an 8 megapixel front-facing secondary.
Here are the known specs.
BlackBerry Mercury Rumoured Specs
- Android OS (unconfirmed what version)
- Aluminum frame
- 4.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio
- Soft textured rubberized bac
- Physical QWERTY keyboard with capacitive keys, 4GB RAM
- Spacebar doubles as a fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Rear and front-facing camera with flash
- Stereo speaker on the bottom
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Convenience key
- USB-C port
- slot for a nano SIM and microSD card
