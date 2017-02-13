Really Blue Google Pixel ‘coming soon’ to Rogers

If you watched the Grammy Awards last night, you may have caught the news that the ‘Really Blue’ Pixel is finally making its way north of the 49th Parallel.
Google announced the news in a one-minute TV spot. In an email to MobileSyrup, the company confirmed on Monday that the ‘Really Blue’ Pixel is coming to Canada. The smartphone will be available exclusively at Rogers, seemingly in limited quantities.
There is no word yet on pricing. However, MobileSyrup will have more information on the launch later this week. Until then, check out the commercial if you haven’t already.
