News
PREVIOUS|

Really Blue Google Pixel ‘coming soon’ to Rogers

Feb 13, 2017

9:43 AM EDT

29 comments

Google Pixel Really Blue

If you watched the Grammy Awards last night, you may have caught the news that the ‘Really Blue’ Pixel is finally making its way north of the 49th Parallel.

Google announced the news in a one-minute TV spot. In an email to MobileSyrup, the company confirmed on Monday that the ‘Really Blue’ Pixel is coming to Canada. The smartphone will be available exclusively at Rogers, seemingly in limited quantities.

There is no word yet on pricing. However, MobileSyrup will have more information on the launch later this week. Until then, check out the commercial if you haven’t already.

Related Articles

News

Sep 22, 2017

8:15 AM EDT

Apple Watch Series 3 is now available in Canada

News

Sep 21, 2017

10:07 AM EDT

Bose’s Google Assistant-powered QuietComfort headphones are real

News

Sep 20, 2017

10:33 PM EDT

Google’s ‘big bet on hardware’ sees it acquire some HTC employees and IP for $1...

News

Sep 24, 2017

7:31 AM EDT

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Comments

  • Shamar Marshall

    Is there any precedent as to how long it will stay exclusive to Rogers for??

    • Shogun

      Well ideally it shouldn’t be ‘exclusive’ to them at all. It’s a mainstream colour available, however only to U.S. buyers for now.

  • Vinay Bhat

    DO NOT BUY GOOGLE PIXEL, IF WIFI AND VOLTE CALLING IS IMPORTANT TO YOU. THESE TWO IMPORTANT FEATURES WILL NOT BE ENABLED ON ANY OF THE CARRIERS IN CANADA. I HAVE SPENT NUMBERS OF HOURS WITH ROGERS AND GOOGLE TO GET THE RIGHT INFORMATION BUT BOTH ARE POINTING FINGERS TO EACH OTHER. ITS LIKE BUYING A MERCEDES WITHOUT 4 WHEELS.

    • Eluder

      This is a carrier issue as VoLTE is available on the Pixel in the US. No one to blame, but the Canadian carriers here.

    • Vinay Bhat

      I will blame both parties, Google & Canadian carriers.
      How can company like Google launch a high end phone without these features.

    • Chris G

      Leverage or lack there of. And they aren’t features that albeit cool (I wish I had them) most users don’t yet know exist.

      So yes if those are big to you, this device is currently a stay away.

    • Shogun

      Uh…I can think of other devices to stay away from and this isn’t one of them. Ridiculous.

    • Chris G

      How so?

      I think you mis-read my comment. I said if VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling are big deals to you then you shouldn’t get this device for now (currently).

    • Shogun

      Yes, sorry I did misread.

    • Chris G

      All good. Like you i love this device as well. A bit jealous of everyone that gets the blue.

    • Not for you

      The phone supports VoLTE, so how is it google’s fault that the carriers don’t?

    • Vinay Bhat

      Because Google has to write a code to incorporate Canadian carriers network architect.Then it depends on carriers to follow through.

    • Not for you

      Again, how is this Google’s fault when the carriers don’t support the feature in the first place?

    • Vinay Bhat

      Let me explain to you. When a phone hardware is developed, a prototype is sent to all the carriers in the world to check the hardware compatibility with cell networks. VoLTE has different bands in different countries and accordingly some tweaked software is written for specific region/network. I will give one recent example. Reliance Jio launched a new mobile service in India for free for 6 months. All their network is based on 100% VoLTE voice call, no 2G or 3G. In less than two months they had 90 million subscribers. Overnight, Google wrote a software patch specific to Jio network to accommodate VoLTE calls on band 41. My friend, this is all numbers game. Canada may have sold few thousand Pixel as compared to millions on Verizon T-Mobile. Canada is a very small market and gets pushed over easily.
      I hope, I was able to explain.

    • Not for you

      Again, how is this Google’s issue when the CARRIER DOESN’T SUPPORT the feature?

    • Shogun

      Really? Telus supports Wifi Calling on the iPhone so not sure why they wouldn’t support it on the Pixel.

    • K_p0w3r

      Does the caps lock not work on Canadian versions of the Pixel as well?

    • Vinay Bhat

      it does work for me. Hold the caps arrow key for a second or 2. this will enable caps lock until you press arrow key again for lower case typing.

    • MarkLastiwka
  • Poodz

    Will you be able to buy it outright? I don’t really care which store I buy it from as long as it’s the same price and I can unlock it.

    • Vinay Bhat

      Phone comes unlocked. You can buy it from Google store.

    • Warren Chang

      But it doesn’t say if you can buy the blue from the Google Store, it just says Rogers so most likely you have to buy it from Rogers and i’m not even sure if they’ll allow you to buy it outright unless you’re a customer

  • fruvous

    You will be really blue when you find out how much less you can get your plan for by shopping around different provinces.

  • Bob Loblaw

    Eat sh!t rogers.

  • Rimtu Kahn

    I suppose some people have been waiting for an old phone in new colour that’s premium in price alone. I’m glad I’m not one of them.

  • Bob Loblaw

    Eat sh!t Robbers.

  • Pingback: ‘Really Blue’ Google Pixel now available for pre-order exclusively at Rogers | Daily Update()

  • Brian Abbott

    It would be awesome to try a Pixel phone. And a limited edition color to boot. And I’m a long time Rogers customer. This is a triple header.

  • heynow00

    Hey look at my awesome new Blue phone *takes off case to show the colour of the phone*