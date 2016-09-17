Reviews
PREVIOUS|

Kobo Aura One vs. Kindle Oasis: Perfect opposites

Sep 17, 2016

11:14 AM EDT

32 comments


In almost every way that matters, Kobo and Kindle’s latest premium e-reader offerings stand in stark contrast to each other.

The Oasis is pricey while the Aura One is budget-friendly. The Oasis is small while the Aura One is big. The Oasis is about premium aesthetic design changes while the Aura One is about practical — not flashy — feature additions. So in a battle of extreme contrasts, can either one be ideal? I spent time with both to find out.

Kindle Oasis specs

  • Display: 6-inch 300 ppi Paperwhite Carta E Ink
  • Size: 143 mm x 122 mm x 3.4-8.5 mm. Cover: 144 mm x 125 mm x 1.9-4.6 mm
  • Weight: Wifi version: 131 grams. Wifi + 3G version: 133 grams. Cover: 107 grams
  • Storage: 4GB
  • Processor: 1GHz CPU
  • RAM: Unknown
  • 3G connectivity: HSDPA modem (3G) with a fallback to EDGE/GPRS; utilizes Amazon Whispernet to provide wireless coverage via Roger’s 3G high-speed data network in Canada and partner networks outside of Canada.
  • Price: $399.99 Wifi version, $499.99 Wifi + 3G version
  • Battery life: Promises up to 8 weeks

Kobo Aura One specs

  • Display: 7.8-inch 300 ppi Carta E Ink
  • Size: 195.1 x 138.5 x 6.9 mm
  • Weight: 230 grams
  • Storage: 8GB
  • Processor: NXP Solo Lite iMX6
  • RAM: 512MB
  • 3G connectivity: None
  • Price: $249.99
  • Battery life: Promises up to one month

Design

aura-oasis-comparison-6-wm

The most immediately striking difference between these two e-readers is visual. Where the Kindle Oasis made an effort to be the thinnest, smallest device available, the Kobo Aura One went the opposite route and debuted the only 7.8-inch premium E-Ink display on the market, apparently at the behest of its customer testing group.

Kobo says the group was asking for a device that would show more words per page — like a real book. Because of that, the e-reader is sized at 195.1 x 138.5 x 6.9 mm and weighs in at a bulky 230 grams. By specs alone, I was initially unsure my small-handed self would enjoy the Aura One, but was pleasantly surprised to find that it feels much lighter than it is on paper.

Additionally, I really enjoyed the fact that the display was more ‘book-like’ with much more words per page than the competition. I had never before identified this as an issue with e-reading, but now that I’ve experienced the luxury of less page turns, I’d prefer not to go back to pressing the screen every two paragraphs, as I’m compelled to on the Oasis.

aura-oasis-comparison-5-wm

However, the Oasis, with its focus on premium design, features a much better mechanism for page turning. Rather than fumbling with a touch screen, you’re able to click forward and back with two slim buttons set intuitively by your thumb that work for either left or right-handed users with a simple flip of the device. The Aura One is touch-only.

It also doesn’t have any equivalent to the Oasis’ flashy leather second-battery case, which clips on magnetically, protecting the front of the screen. From a purely aesthetic standpoint, the Oasis’ case and overall appearance is a major draw for the expensive device — as I noted in my previous review, it’s the e-reader equivalent of pulling up to work in a ’69 Mustang.

That being said, the Kobo Aura One is no slouch either. It’s textured back, which features expanding circles of dots (consider yourself warned, trypophobes), brings to mind the raked sand of a zen garden, and its little blue button is a cute accent.

aura-oasis-comparison-8-wm

On paper, the Oasis should be lighter, but considering you’re most likely to use the Wi-Fi plus 3G version decked out with the included case, it actually sits at 240 grams most of the time, 10 grams over the Aura One. Without the case, however, it’s 99 grams lighter than the Aura One.

As for size, the Aura One’s bulk didn’t bother me, especially considering its slimness, and that went even more so for those with larger hands. While the Oasis sans case definitely feels better, I’m willing to sacrifice that for a better display size on my eyes.

Display

aura-oasis-comparison-10-wm

One of the most touted elements of the Aura One is the automatic blue-light reduction feature built in to its display. The idea behind it is interesting — sleep researchers say that viewing devices with blue light right before bed ‘activates’ you and affects your ability to get to sleep.

In practice, however, I only know of one particularly light sleeper in my life that is bothered by this issue, and the red spectrum light that the device substitutes in takes a while to get used to. Still, it adds value to a certain demographic, however small, and can be manually turned off if it bothers you.

Other than that, the two displays are very similar in quality. Both feature a Carta E Ink touchscreen with 300 ppi resolution, and both looked crisp and defined.

Performance

aura-oasis-comparison-4-wm

Under the hood, Amazon told us only that the Oasis features 1GHz CPU and 4GB of storage, while Rakuten Kobo provided slightly more information, stating that the Aura one has a Solo Lite iMX6 1GHz processor from NXP with 512MB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Both configurations led to a decent performance speed, with negligible difference between the two.

In terms of touch-screen performance, however, I found that the Aura One’s screen was a little less responsive than I would’ve liked, particularly around the edges. I didn’t have this issue with the Oasis, but then again, I mainly used its tactile buttons.

Battery

aura-oasis-comparison-7-wm

It’s hard to fairly judge the two devices across this metric, as I didn’t have the Aura One for multiple charge cycles as I did for the Oasis. It promises a one-month battery life, and I will note that it seemed to be on course to meet that target during my three weeks with the device.

As for the Oasis, its battery life was one of it’s biggest marketing points, promising up to eight weeks due to the addition of its second battery. Unfortunately, it fell far short in my experience. After a full-charge, the device would last just two weeks. For reference, I was using the device for about two hours daily at mid-level brightness with Wi-Fi and 3G on. With those same settings for my Kindle Paperwhite, I was able to get approximately a full month out of the device.

After asking Amazon about the issue, they recommended I turn off Wi-Fi and turn down the brightness on the Oasis, but didn’t offer an explanation.

Durability

aura-oasis-comparison-9-wm

Despite being called the Oasis, Kindle’s most recent premium e-reader is not waterproof, while Kobo’s Aura One is IPX8 certified, meaning it’s safe in up to two meters of water for up to 60 minutes, a feat achieved by nano-coating the internals of the device to allow for open ports.

A pro for the Oasis, however, is that it comes with its screen-protecting case, which the Auara One does not. One of its branded SleepCovers will run you $49.99.

Pricing

aura-oasis-comparison-3-wm

For many, however, the debate between the Aura One and the Kindle Oasis will come down to the devices’ respective prices: $249.99 CAD for the Aura One, and $499.99 CAD for the Oasis (Wi-Fi-only version is $399.99). Impressively, Amazon’s device is over double the price of the Aura One, which itself is regarded by some as itself being overpriced.

However, the numbers so far for the Aura One seem to show that $230 is the sweet spot for a premium device, with stock shortages affecting the company throughout September due to unexpectedly high demand. While no numbers have been released concerning the Oasis when it comes to shipments, there don’t seem to have been any such significant shortages.

Ecosystem

kindle-1

Regardless of the device version, another constant debate between Kobo and Kindle is its book ecosystem.

Many worry that Kobo’s book offerings are not as extensive as what Amazon can offer — and that’s absolutely true — but countering that is the fact that you can side-load and read more types of files on the Kobo than you can on the Kindle.

The Aura One supports a wide variety of formats for books, documents and visual novels: EPUB, EPUB3, PDF, MOBI/PRC, JPEG, GIF, BMP, HTML, RTF, TXT, TIFF, CBZ, CBR, CBZ and PNG.

Meanwhile, the Oasis supports AZW, AZW3, TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI/PRC and KFX natively, with HTML, DOC, DOCX, JPEG, GIF, PNG and BMP available through conversion. A notable exception is EPUB, though there are workarounds like Calibre.

koboaura-2

Additionally, Kobo takes the edge when it comes to library lending, as its Japanese parent company Rakuten recently purchased Overdrive, a global content distribution service that powers the e-book borrowing systems of many Canadian libraries. Overdrive’s technology has now been integrated into the Aura One to facilitate a super-simple check-out process for the Aura One, while the company refrains from offering Kindle lending at all here in Canada.

The Kobo is also integrated with Pocket, an application that allows you to save articles that you find while browsing for later perusal. To use it, readers simply have to install the app to their web browser and/or phone. Then when they save an article, they can later find it on their e-reader, as long it has Wi-Fi to download the content.

In that respect, Kindle’s Whispernet 3G is a blessing. While having trouble connecting the Aura One to hotel Wi-Fi (an issue I’m told was known and resolved), I was able to quickly and easily download books from my Oasis with no hassle.

And the winner is…

aura-oasis-comparison-2-wm

It’s Kindle’s easy user experience (as evidenced by Whispernet, among other things) that leads to an inevitable analogy between iOS and Android, with Kindle falling squarely into the role of Apple.

The Oasis is beautiful, thoughtfully designed, walled-in and pricey. The Aura One is durable, boundary-pushing, open and inexpensive.

As with Android and iOS, there’s certainly an argument for both, but ultimately I have to give my recommendation to the Aura One.

I was won over by the larger screen along with its slim and comfortable design, and the IPX8 rating and customizable red-spectrum lighting feature were the icing on top. At $250 CAD it’s an extravagant treat, but one that I would consider nonetheless.

I will note that I still love the Kindle Oasis for its handsome and unique design, but its value proposition wasn’t clear when it launched at $500, and now with the launch of the Aura One, it’s only become less convincing.

In the match-up between Kobo and Kindle’s latest premium devices, the smaller, Canadian-headquartered company manages to take the win.

Related Articles

Reviews

May 4, 2016

2:10 PM EDT

Kindle Oasis review: The best e-reader is not worth the price of a high-end tablet

News

Jun 21, 2013

1:27 PM EDT

You may soon be able to use tablets and e-readers on flights during takeoff and landing

Features

Aug 17, 2016

10:28 AM EDT

Kobo announces Aura One e-reader with massive 7.8-inch display for $250

Comments

  • mxmgodin

    Thanks for the comparison! Great read 🙂

    A small error in the last section of the article, though: “At $230 it’s an extravagant treat, but one that I would consider nonetheless.”

    The Aura One is $250 CAD, not $230.

    • Rose

      Apologies, it was priced at $230 for a promo period and I thought they’d altered its price altogether!

  • Jonah Emery

    Rakuten is a Japanese company, not Chinese.

    • Rose

      Thanks for the correction!

  • ConcertMaster

    You’re better off buying a tablet at these prices than dedicated e-readers. You have to do an awful lot of reading in order for this to justify itself

    • cheetose4

      yeah, for the most part readers mainly seem to be designed for reading novels. Last black Friday I found the kobo touch for $20 and it’s easily is the best $20 I’ve ever spent. I can read off the thing for hours without any eye strain vs experiencing some eye strain from reading off of a tablet for maybe an hour. I really can’t imagine reading anything over 10 pages on a LCD display.

      The kobo actually saved me several hundred dollars by not having to buy a bunch of grad school books which are free or very cheap online but are absurdly expensive in physical form. When the newer Kobo goes on sale for like maybe $150 I might see myself picking one up for the larger display and faster processor.

    • Jonah Emery

      Exactly the same as buying more expensive premium headphones.

    • Brett Arnold Allard

      Except with headphones you have more options regardless of budget.

    • some people like to read.

    • OF

      Clearly you’ve never used an e-reader. Reading on one is much more pleasing to the eye.

    • ConcertMaster

      That depends but I’m not inclined to remain hemmed in to a certain ecosystem of books using either a Kindle or a Kobo.
      Either way I still prefer old fashioned books and only use these apps at night

    • MHD

      Try reading a tablet in sunlight.

    • ConcertMaster

      I have no problem but that’s me I guess

  • Alex

    Another huge error (errors are very typical to all your articles) – any kind of book in mobile or pdf formats can easily be sent to the kindle! No, it does not just support AZW and AZW formats! In fact here are the formats it supports: azw, azw3 (Kindle Format 8), doc, docx, html, mobi, pdf, prc (Mobipocket), TXT.

    • Rose

      Thanks for the correction, I’ve updated the story and it is appreciated. As for “errors are very typical to all your articles,” I reject that statement. The occasional error slips in to everyone’s articles, and I assure you I work very hard to avoid this. If you have a correction or comment — which I really do appreciate — please share it in the spirit of mutual respect and education.

  • Sensualpoet

    I purchased the Kobo Aura One Sep 9 at a local Indigo. It’s beautiful, functional and surprisingly ergonomic. It’s about the same height as a Nexus 7″ (2013) tablet but about 2 cm wider. For my size hands, it can be held comfortably in one hand. The large screen area is a huge plus: from mass paperback to trade paperback in area, comfortably sidelit on a greyish-white background. Text is very sharp and adjustable.

    Also handy: the ability to borrow epub books from my local library (Toronto Public Library has an impressive selection) without invoking Adobe ID or Acrobat. Or add books from your archived unlocked epub library via USB cable.

    Highly recommended. This is easily the best device Kobo has released to date and worth the premium price for an eink style ereader.

  • Laurie

    Where did you get the Oasis price from? On Amazon’s web site it is $289.99 and has always been that price. I think it’s $100 more for the 3g version.
    New – Kindle Oasis E-reader with Leather Charging Cover – Black, 6″ High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Wi-Fi – Includes Special Offers
    by Amazon
    4.1 out of 5 stars 1,617 customer reviews | 612 answered questions
    From $289.99 & Fast, FREE Shipping with Amazon Prime
    or 5 monthly payments of $58.00

    • WaterLover

      Hey friend we are in Canada. Make sure you check Amazon.CA

    • Rose

      Yep, I think you might be on the American site, sadly. Wish it was priced at that level!

    • Laurie

      This article was on google news, US edition. Naturally, I assumed it was referring to US prices. I don’t remember it saying the price was in Canadian dollars.

    • Rose

      I see! This is a Canadian dedicated site, so sometimes we forget to specify CAD. We’ll make it clear now, thanks for pointing this out.

  • Ipse

    As a Kobo Aura user, I can say the only gripe I had was the screen size which at 6″ is not much bigger than my phone…
    The Aura One addresses that and adds waterproof….however, the price is a bit high for me to justify the switch, considering I only paid 80$ for the Aura.
    I’ll also add that having an Amazon FireTV taught me to stay away from Amazon’s heavy handed manipulation of any OS and the massive limitations they impose. Consider that when you choose between the two manufacturers.

    Any e-book user inclined to tinker a bit should pay a visit to mobileread dot com to see how much better your device can be with custom readers and launchers.

  • jclowater

    It is not a choice only between these two. The kindle Paperwhite is $139 and has the same screen resolution.

    • Rose

      This is a comparison between the Oasis and Aura One because they are the two most recently released premium e-readers from the two e-reader producers that hold most of the market share here in Canada– but you’re right, there are many other options from both of these companies!

  • Bill Patrick

    Great comparison! I was wondering though if the Aura offered a microSD option?

    • Rose

      None unfortunately! That would be a great addition.

    • Bill Patrick

      Thanks for letting me know 🙂

    • Richard Oliver Cuevas

      If you don’t mind a smaller (yet still HD) screen, the Kobo Aura H2O includes microSD expansion.

    • Bill Patrick

      Thanks for mentioning it! I do have the H2O, but I was hoping to upgrade for the bigger screen. It would’ve been nice, but not a big deal since I am very happy with the H2O 😀

    • Richard Oliver Cuevas

      Agreed! I bought my wife the H2O earlier this year and she loves it. I was also hoping the One could be an upgrade for her, but I guess we all have to wait for the next iteration, lol.

  • Pingback: Kobo’s new Aura H20 e-reader is a smaller, more affordable take on the waterpoof Aura One | Daily Update()

  • Pingback: My Homepage()