Here are all the current Canadian wireless rate plan promotions [July 24 – July 30]

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven
Ongoing
• Free SIM with $100 Top-up + $25 Top Up Bonus
• $20 off any phone with $50 voucher purchase
Bell
New
• Quebec: Remove Bonus data
Ongoing:
• New data options price: 15GB ($120)
• Min $100 off when Trade-In – Selected phones
• All Regions: Up to $300 with phone trade-in for selected phones
Chatr
Ongoing
• $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for auto-pay
Cityfone
Ongoing
• 1GB of extra data for selected plans.
• Double your Minutes, Texts and Data + 50 percent for 6 months
• 10 percent off BYO
Eastlink
Ongoing
• 2GB data promo on select plans
• $40/mo for 500 Nationwide Anytime Minutes and 500MB Nationwide Data
• $50/mo for 500 Nationwide Anytime Minutes and 1GB Nationwide Data
Fido
Ongoing
• $200 off LG G6 or $100 off LG V20 after trade-in credit on 2-year plans
• $5 off for 24 months on 500 MB Bring Your Own Phone or Plus10 Data, Talk and Text or Unlimited Canada-wide Bring Your Own Phone or Plus10 Talk and Text plans (main regions)
Freedom Mobile
New
• $49 / $59 plans: $5 off per month for 12 months
Ongoing
• Up to $160 Bonus Tab with selected phone with $40+ plans
• 2GB bonus data with $49 & $59 plans
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
• $10 monthly credit when BYOP for 6 months
• Up to 2GB of bonus data on selected plans
• Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10 percent off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
• Up to $270 off selected phones
• $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC Mobile
Ongoing
• $10 monthly credit when BYOP for 6 months
• Bonus points with a 2-year contract
• $6 off plans with BYO phone
• LG X Power & Moto G Play: $10 Bonus Long Distance card
Petro Canada
Ongoing
• $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime
Public Mobile
New
• 90-day plans: 3GB bonus for 3GB/6GB (3G) data options and 6GB bonus with 12GB (3G) data option.
Ongoing
• Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
• $200 off Google Pixel 32GB after trade-in credit (in-store) on 2-year Premium+ Share Everything plans
• $200 off LG G6 or $100 off LG V20 after trade-in credit (in-store) on 2-year Premium Share Everything plans
• 2GB Bonus Data on 1, 2 and 5GB Share Everything plans (main regions only)
• 2GB Data Bonus on 6GB Share Everything plans for MB and QC and on 5GB plan for MB
• 1GB bonus data for 24 months when adding a line, up to 3 lines
• $20 monthly discount on additional lines with No Tab
• $10 monthly discount on additional lines with Premium+, Premium or Smart Tab in MB, QC and SK
• $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
• $250 off for customers switching from Videotron on a min. 6GB plan
SaskTel
Ongoing
• $20 Prepaid bonus
• $10 off plans with BYO phone
Telus
New
• $10/month when adding a family member
Ongoing
• Quebec: Double your data with 4GB (+4GB Bonus) & 6GB (+6GB Bonus) data options.
• Main regions: 2GB of bonus data on 1GB/2.5GB & 4GB data option (not available with BYO)
• $40 in activation credits with Prepaid
Videotron
Ongoing
• Up to 25 percent off plans with BYO phone
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
• $5 off selected plans (All regions)
• Main Region: 2GB of bonus data on selected plans.
