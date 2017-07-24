News
Images of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active have surfaced

Jul 24, 2017

2:05 PM EDT

10 comments

Samsung Galaxy S8 in hand

It would appear that S8 is getting a rugged ‘Active’ variant, as is the case with previous versions of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy device.

As per images spotted on Reddit by 9to5 Google, the S8 Active seems to have thicker design than the regular S8.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active front

Otherwise, the S8 and S8 Active appear to be nearly identical, with both phones featuring Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and cameras.

There are a few differences, though. The S8’s defining Infinity Display is missing from the S8 Active, which instead will have a uncurved display and large bezels on the sides. As well, the S8 Active has some additional perks; the rugged device has a military standard certification and packs a larger 4,000mAh battery.

There’s no word yet on pricing or release timing.

Via: The Verge 

Comments

  • Lude

    Active models don’t get released in Canada do they?

    • thereasoner

      It should be available at the Samsung Store eventually, even certain carriers will have it. At least the previous Active versions were so I don’t see why not.

    • Koolbreeze

      I don’t think S7 active was released here.

    • thereasoner

      Yeah, I don’t see it on the Samsung experience store but I know that a friend of mine had an older one through his carrier, either the 5 or 6 Active. It looks like it’s Amazon, Ebay or other online sources only.

      Shame if they don’t make it easy to get one in Canada, if I were shopping for a phone now it would be amongst my top choices for sure.

    • Koolbreeze

      I agree but I think it’ll be too expensive. But that beast of battery tho

    • thereasoner

      For sure. I paid cash for my Pixel as well and that wasn’t cheap either but if I want to keep my plan I have to buy outright now because they’re not offering my plan anymore and I’ll lose it if I upgrade through the carrier.

    • Koolbreeze

      You too eh? I’ll have to buy out my next phone too. I’m thinking of pixel 2 and hopefully they’ll keep unlimited Google photos uploads.

  • villain

    No curved display would be a sale for me if they released it in canada

