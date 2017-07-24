Images of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active have surfaced

It would appear that S8 is getting a rugged ‘Active’ variant, as is the case with previous versions of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy device.
As per images spotted on Reddit by 9to5 Google, the S8 Active seems to have thicker design than the regular S8.
Otherwise, the S8 and S8 Active appear to be nearly identical, with both phones featuring Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and cameras.
There are a few differences, though. The S8’s defining Infinity Display is missing from the S8 Active, which instead will have a uncurved display and large bezels on the sides. As well, the S8 Active has some additional perks; the rugged device has a military standard certification and packs a larger 4,000mAh battery.
There’s no word yet on pricing or release timing.
Via: The Verge
Comments
