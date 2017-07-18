Rogue One: A Star Wars Story now available to stream via Netflix

Canadian Netflix subscribers can now watch the story of how the Rebellion stole the plans for the Death Star if they didn’t already during the movie’s $1 billion box office run earlier this year.
Starting today, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is available to stream in Canada via Netflix.
Netflix secured the exclusive streaming rights to a variety of Disney properties, including content from LucasFilm and Marvel, in 2016. As part of the agreement, Canadian Netflix subscribers can also watch the first movie in the new sequel trilogy, The Force Awakens, on Netflix.
Watch the trailer for Rogue One below.
