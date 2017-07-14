News
PREVIOUS

YouTube rolls out GIF-like previews for videos to all users

Jul 14, 2017

4:39 PM EDT

0 comments

YouTube app on phone

If you’ve used YouTube in the past several months, you may have noticed the thumbnails of some videos appear like GIFs. Now, that 3-second preview feature is available to all YouTube users.

It’s important to note that these previews only show up on Chrome versions 32 (and up) and Opera version 19 (and up). Mobile versions of YouTube are not supported.

According to YouTube, the site uses AI to determine the “best” part of the video to preview, so video creators don’t have any input in what is shown. Meanwhile, still images can be customized and placed as a thumbnail.

Previews are available for most videos that are longer than 30 seconds. Videos are deemed eligible using several criteria, including video topic and content. YouTube says that videos that don’t receive a preview within two days are not currently eligible at this time.

Source: YouTube Via: The Verge 

Related Articles

News

Jun 23, 2017

3:04 PM EDT

YouTube announces sharing videos within its native app and true full screen videos

News

Jun 23, 2017

4:01 PM EDT

YouTube announces VR180, a new video format for creating immersive video at low-cost

News

Feb 17, 2016

12:45 PM EDT

Twitter adds dedicated GIF button to its iOS and Android app

News

Jul 11, 2017

8:05 PM EDT

Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’ passes Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ to...

Comments