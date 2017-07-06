Facebook is reportedly testing a group video chat app

Facebook is said to be developing a standalone group video chat app.
According to The Verge, the social media giant is taking cues from Houseparty and is codenamed “Bonfire” internally. The Verge also reports that the app will launch in the fall of this year.
Little else is known about the rumoured app, with Facebook telling the tech site “[it doesn’t] have anything to share at this time.”
Back in May, Facebook updated its Live video service to allow for joint streams and added social chat features.
More recently, Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company’s new mission statement is “to bring the world closer together.” A group video chat app would certainly tie into that theme.
Source: The Verge
