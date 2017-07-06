News
PREVIOUS

Facebook is reportedly testing a group video chat app

Jul 6, 2017

8:52 PM EDT

0 comments

Facebook app on iPhone

Facebook is said to be developing a standalone group video chat app.

According to The Verge, the social media giant is taking cues from Houseparty and is codenamed “Bonfire” internally. The Verge also reports that the app will launch in the fall of this year.

Little else is known about the rumoured app, with Facebook telling the tech site “[it doesn’t] have anything to share at this time.”

Back in May, Facebook updated its Live video service to allow for joint streams and added social chat features.

More recently, Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company’s new mission statement is “to bring the world closer together.” A group video chat app would certainly tie into that theme.

Source: The Verge 

Related Articles

Features

Jun 28, 2017

10:58 AM EDT

Apple and Facebook to lead the mobile augmented reality charge, says expert

News

Jun 28, 2017

9:04 PM EDT

Celebrate Canada Day with Facebook and Instagram creative tools

News

Jun 30, 2017

5:07 PM EDT

Facebook rolls out ‘Find Wi-Fi’ feature on iOS and Android

Comments