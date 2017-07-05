July Android security patch is rolling out to Pixel and Nexus devices

The July security update for Google Pixel and Nexus devices has started rolling out and it focuses on bug fixes and security patches.
According to the Android Security Bulletin, the most severe of the issues the patch fixed is a critical security vulnerability that allowed for remote code attacks when browsing the internet, using e-mail or sending multimedia messages.
Google mentioned, however, that currently there aren’t any reports of customers being affected by said security issue.
Moreover, 43 issues are resolved within the security patch dated July 1st, 2017 for non Google manufactured devices like the Nokia 6. There are 96 issues resolved in the July 5th, 2017 patch that is only for Google’s own devices that are currently not running the Android O beta.
Furthermore, Google noted the reason behind two patches is to, “provide Android partners with the flexibility to more quickly fix a subset of vulnerabilities that are similar across all Android devices”
Source: Android Security Bulletin Via: 9to5Google
