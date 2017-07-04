News
HTC rumoured to be working on mid-range device codename ‘Ocean Life’

Jul 4, 2017

11:47 AM EDT

2 comments

HTC U11 rear facing

Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC is reportedly working on a new mid-range device.

According to leaker ‘LlabTooFeR’ on Twitter, HTC is working on a new device codenamed ‘Ocean Life,’ a name that’s very similar to the U11’s ‘Ocean’ codename.

Reports indicate the device will feature a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 2600mAh battery, Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset.

Additionally, the device will support Sense 9.0, HTC’s Edge Sense, and Bluetooth 5.0. — which didn’t even make its way to the U11. Ocean Life is also set to sport 16-megapixel front and rear facing cameras and HTC USonic, a feature that optimizes the device’s USB-C headphones.

The leaks, unfortunately, don’t mention the smartphone’s storage or its RAM, though it’s likely to feature either 32GB or 64GB of storage and 3GB or 4GB of RAM, moving its specs in line with other mid-range devices released during the second quarter of this year.

Currently, there are no mentions of the devices’ release, so we will keep you updated with any further details.

Source: LlabTooFeR

Comments

  • Omar

    From everything I’ve watched and read about the U11, it is a really great phone. Don’t screw this up by releasing 25 more phones later this year HTC. Be smart and try to make some money again, I really don’t want to see you pushed out of the game.

    On topic, I love how the mid-range phones of today are specced like the flagships of yesterday. Smartphone technology has come such a long way over the years and it’s only going to get more exciting.