Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC is reportedly working on a new mid-range device.
According to leaker ‘LlabTooFeR’ on Twitter, HTC is working on a new device codenamed ‘Ocean Life,’ a name that’s very similar to the U11’s ‘Ocean’ codename.
New midrange: Ocean Life
CPU: Snapdragon 660
Display: 5.2' 1080p
Camera: 16mp/16mp (front/rear)
Bluetooth:5.0
Battery: 2600mah
Android 7.1.1
— LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) July 4, 2017
Reports indicate the device will feature a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 2600mAh battery, Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset.
Additionally, the device will support Sense 9.0, HTC’s Edge Sense, and Bluetooth 5.0. — which didn’t even make its way to the U11. Ocean Life is also set to sport 16-megapixel front and rear facing cameras and HTC USonic, a feature that optimizes the device’s USB-C headphones.
The leaks, unfortunately, don’t mention the smartphone’s storage or its RAM, though it’s likely to feature either 32GB or 64GB of storage and 3GB or 4GB of RAM, moving its specs in line with other mid-range devices released during the second quarter of this year.
Currently, there are no mentions of the devices’ release, so we will keep you updated with any further details.
Source: LlabTooFeR
Comments
Pingback: HTC rumoured to be working on mid-range device codename ‘Ocean Life’ | Daily Update()