Withings completes brand transition to Nokia, launches new app and products

Withings has now fully completed its brand transition to Nokia.
Along with the transition, Nokia has refreshed many of the Withings products with its own branding and launched some new products, as well.
On April 26th, 2016 Nokia acquired health company Withings for the sum of $191 million dollars. Up until today we were unsure how Nokia was going to handle the brand.
Would the company keep Withings as a separate entity, building upon its brand awareness? Or would the larger company absorb the Withings brand into the Nokia brand, a brand that has been around since 1865?
“Nokia’s global expansion into digital health builds on Nokia’s unmatched track record of quality, reliability and trust.”
Today Nokia has made its plans clear with the full absorption of the Withings brand into the company. This also marks the company’s first foray into health and fitness devices.
Brad Rodrigues, interim president at Nokia Technologies said: “Nokia’s global expansion into digital health builds on Nokia’s unmatched track record of quality, reliability and trust, which are characteristics that are all critical to success in the health industry.”
A large portion of the brand transition is just rebranding current Withings products — which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. To quote my review of the newly released Withings (Nokia) Body Cardio Wifi Scale: ” I can definitively say that I recommend this over other Wi-Fi connected scales I’ve tried.”
Alongside a few product rebrands Nokia launched a new, more portable, blood pressure monitoring device called the Nokia BPM+. The new device is FDA-cleared like its predecessor, but designed to travel more easily. The new BPM+ is available via Nokia for $129.95 USD.
Nokia has also redesigned the Withings Health Mate app for Android and iOS to make it easier to use as well as added new features to make monitoring your health easier.
Lastly, Nokia has launched a new Wifi-connected scale, priced affordably at $59.95 USD. The BMI Wifi scale features things like weight tracking and body mass index insights via the device’s built in display.
One of the most notable features I found about using Withings products is the inter-connectivity the devices have when tethered to the health app, or when paired with third-party products like the My Fitness Pal app.
Thankfully, this strength seems to be one that Nokia is building on with this brand transition.
