Rogers launching durable Samsung Galaxy XCover 4 on June 23rd for $350 outright

After MobileSyrup reported that the rugged Samsung Galaxy XCover 4 will launch at both Bell and Freedom, Rogers has confirmed that it’s also joining in the fun.
The device will hit the shelves at Rogers on June 23rd at $0 down on Smart Tab, $180 on a Talk and Text plan and $350 outright.
Bell is also launching the IP68-certified handset on June 23rd, while Freedom Mobile is adding the device to its roster of LTE phones on June 22nd.
In addition to its water and dust resistance certification, the Samsung device has been MIL-STD 810G certified, a military certification that signifies it can survive extreme heat and cold. Additionally, users can increase touchscreen sensitivity to make the handset usable with gloves.
As for internal specifications, the Android Nougat device has a 5-inch 720 x 1280 pixel display, quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage and a removable 2,800mAh battery.
