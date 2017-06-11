News
Microsoft’s powerful Xbox One X is priced at $599 in Canada

Jun 11, 2017

5:13 PM EDT

25 comments

Xbox One X

At Microsoft’s E3 press conference today in Los Angeles, California, the tech giant finally revealed the final name of its mid-generation update to the Xbox One and Xbox One S, the Xbox One X.

The new system is set to release in Canada on November 7th for $599 CAD, with the system retailing for $499 in the United States. In comparison, Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro sells for $499 in Canada.

“Xbox empowers game developers large and small to create different types of games for every type of player,” said the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer. “Not only do we have the biggest cross-platform blockbusters on our platform, we’ve also scoured the world to bring our fans unique content from creative artists that capture the imagination.”

The Xbox One X, which Microsoft’s says is 4K capable and more powerful than Sony’s mid-generation PlayStation 4 Pro upgrade, is set to feature a custom CPU and 12GB of GDDR5 RAM.

The Xbox One X’s powerful technical specifications can be found below, with Microsoft stating that the Scorpio’s silicon is the “fastest and most advanced processor to power a console,” emphasizing that the system is liquid cooled, a first for a home video game system, according to the company.

specs

Microsoft says that the Xbox One X is the smallest console it’s ever released, an impressive accomplishment on the company’s part because it’s also set to be the most powerful video game system ever released.

In terms of games, Microsoft showed off Forza Motorsport 7, one of the first titles designed to take full advantage of the Xbox One X’s additional hardware power, outputting at “true 4K,” according to the company.

It’s still unclear, however, exactly how many games will run in actual 4K, utilizing the entirety of the Xbox One X’s additional hardware power, with other titles like State of Decay 2 and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, reportedly only featuring upgraded visuals.

Phil Spencer at Xbox E3 2017

This strategy is similar to how Sony, Microsoft’s main competitor, has positioned the PlayStation 4 Pro; requiring that developer to take advantage of the Pro’s power in some way. The PS4 Pro, however, isn’t capable outputting 4K visuals natively.

The main question surrounding the Xbox One X, however, how many titles will actually take advantage of its reported ability to push out games at a 4K resolution. Microsoft did, however, mention that a variety of titles including Forza Horizon 3, will be upgraded to support 4K, though it’s unclear if this is native 4K or just 1080p visuals increased to 4K.

Comments

  Alex

    mid-generation update to the Xbox One and Xbox One S, the Xbox One S.

    Al

      Doesn’t that make it the Xbox One SS?

  Dimitri

    Honestly I don’t see the point of getting it until it’s true 4K HDR compatible and also all games support it. My PS4 quality shows near 4K and don’t see the difference between the PRO. Rather keep my money until later on. The hardware is great and all but doesn’t warranty me for buying a new one ( even if I owned a Xbox.)

    Chris

      Isn’t HDR sort of redundant when it comes to videogames… Thought HDR was just for recorded video. As long as you have a high contrast screen, HDR doesnt seem necessary for games, no?

  Granny is ALIVE!!!!

    At least this seems like a fair price given that is is $499 in the US.

  Nelson Pereira

    Where the games? 600$ for no big games that take advantage of it

    Garrett Cooper

      I’d consider Forza 7 a big game. That series is why I chose X1 over OS4.

    seinfeldand24

      Racing games don’t appeal to everyone though. And if you aren’t interested in racing then I agree with Nelson, where are the games to justify a $600 CAD price point?

    Garrett Cooper

      Did the PS4 S or whatever it’s called, have a lot of compelling titles when it launched last year, justifying buying the more expensive option? Honest question as I don’t know. What I do know is that when buying an upgraded model like these, it’s usually with the idea of the future, and not what is available immediately at launch.

  MoYeung

    「Project Scorpio」

  Somebodysomewhere

    The PS4 Pro can so play some games in native 4K. It’s capable of it and does it in a few cases.

    • What games does the PS4 Pro play in native 4K?

    Sak Hus

      pong.

    Somebodysomewhere

      Nice try lol
      Now look at my list. There’s more than pong. Nothing all that impressive mind you since the Pro is so weak, but there’s a few.

    sadhvialam

      Wipeout Collection plays in native 4k 60 fps

    Somebodysomewhere

      Well Skyrim: SE, TESO, TLoU Remastered, FIFA 17, plus these:
      Hustle Kings
      Mantis Burn Racing
      NBA 2K17
      Neon Chrome
      Pro Evolution Soccer 17
      Rez Infinite
      Thumper
      Viking Squad
      Wheels of Aurelia

      That’s all I know of but there may be more

  ambleThought

    memory bandwidth, power comparison between the PS4 to xb1 almost the same as xbx to PS4 Pro. Cool piece of kit for the price xbx.

  Frenzyguy

    $599 is not much considering $499 usd directly translate to a $660 CAD price.
    In Nova scotia it should come at $690 tax in.

