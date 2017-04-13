News
Best Buy Canada is selling the NES Classic and Nintendo Switch today at 6pm EST [Update]

Apr 13, 2017

5:47 PM EDT

8 comments

nes classic

Earlier today Nintendo announced it will end production and distribution of the sought-after NES Classic Edition at the end of April.

A Nintendo spokesperson stated, “Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability.”

Good news for Canadians as Best Buy Canada has announced it’s set to go live with NES Classic sales today via its website at 6pm EST for $79.99 CAD.

Update – 6:02pm: The NES Classic sold out within 2-minutes. Inventory of the Grey Joy-Con Switch sold out within 5 mintes but the Legend of Zelda model is still available to purchase.

Source: Best Buy

Comments

  • Ariella Baston

    Out of curiosity, I did the repeat-refresh thing for both consoles from 5:57pm to 6:03pm. The mini never showed up as available, and the Switch sold out by 6:03pm. The switch showed 25 qty at 6:02pm and then nothing by 6:03.

    • AMB_07

      Oh believe me I know this feeling. At first I thought there was maybe something wrong with their system. But then it dawned on me; There are tons of people always on the lookout for an available unit.

    • TheFloppyBeaver

      Just check out nowinstock dot net, that’s where all the scalpers hang out.

    • AMB_07

      I would honnestly rather wait for months than pay a single dime to those scums.

    • TheFloppyBeaver

      You don’t have to, I’m just saying that’s where they share info and talk about when stock will be available. You’ll obviously read them patting each other on their virtual backs when they declare that they’ve snag their 38th NES Classic.

    • AMB_07

      Nah I get you. It’s rather impressive how these guys seem proud of themselves. I hear they’re having a much harder time with Switch as Nintendo seems to be doing a better job with their supplies lately. Music to my ears.

  • mizkitty

    The NES Classic never showed up…nice troll…

  • TheFloppyBeaver

    The Classic was there… for 30 seconds.