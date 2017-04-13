Earlier today Nintendo announced it will end production and distribution of the sought-after NES Classic Edition at the end of April.
A Nintendo spokesperson stated, “Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability.”
Good news for Canadians as Best Buy Canada has announced it’s set to go live with NES Classic sales today via its website at 6pm EST for $79.99 CAD.
Limited qty of #Nintendo Switch w Gray Joy-Con and NES Classic consoles will be available online only today at approx 3pm PST/ 6pm EST. pic.twitter.com/SczRI2TEkt
Update – 6:02pm: The NES Classic sold out within 2-minutes. Inventory of the Grey Joy-Con Switch sold out within 5 mintes but the Legend of Zelda model is still available to purchase.
Source: Best Buy
