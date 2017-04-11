News
PREVIOUS|

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is set to drop on August 22

Apr 11, 2017

7:05 PM EDT

3 comments

Uncharted The Lost Legacy

Naughty Dog initially announced Uncharted: The Lost Legacy at its annual PlayStation Experience fan event back in December, but now the game’s official release date has been announced. According to Naughty Dog, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is set to launch on August 22nd for Sony’s PlayStation 4 at a price point of $49.99 CAD.

The game features new, previously unexplored destinations, including India, additional cinematic moments and refined gameplay. Story wise, Lost Legacy focuses on the tale of a new character named Nadine and series mainstay Chloe, a character those who played Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will instantly recognize.

If you have Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End — Deluxe Edition, the Explorer’s Pack or the Triple Pack, you can get The Lost Legacy as a digital download for free at launch, but you won’t receive any additional pre-order content.

Naughty Dog has also announced that if you’ve pre-order The Lost Legacy, you’ll also receive a free digital copy of Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy for PS4, depending on what retailer you’ve selected.

Source: Naughty Dog

Related Articles

News

Apr 11, 2017

12:17 PM EDT

The Nintendo Switch is in stock at The Source right now [Update]

News

Mar 8, 2017

11:38 AM EDT

PS4 to finally get external hard drive support, Pro gets ‘boost mode’ in new update

Features

Feb 12, 2017

12:29 PM EDT

It gets ‘Nioh’ better than this [This Week in Gaming]

News

Apr 10, 2017

11:18 AM EDT

Google’s chief game designer leaves company to make games again

Comments