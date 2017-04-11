Naughty Dog initially announced Uncharted: The Lost Legacy at its annual PlayStation Experience fan event back in December, but now the game’s official release date has been announced. According to Naughty Dog, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is set to launch on August 22nd for Sony’s PlayStation 4 at a price point of $49.99 CAD.
The game features new, previously unexplored destinations, including India, additional cinematic moments and refined gameplay. Story wise, Lost Legacy focuses on the tale of a new character named Nadine and series mainstay Chloe, a character those who played Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will instantly recognize.
If you have Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End — Deluxe Edition, the Explorer’s Pack or the Triple Pack, you can get The Lost Legacy as a digital download for free at launch, but you won’t receive any additional pre-order content.
Naughty Dog has also announced that if you’ve pre-order The Lost Legacy, you’ll also receive a free digital copy of Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy for PS4, depending on what retailer you’ve selected.
Source: Naughty Dog
