OnePlus 3T in Midnight Black now available to order in Canada

Mar 28, 2017

8:40 AM EDT

6 comments

OnePlus 3T in Midnight Black

Canadians can now order the new Midnight Black OnePlus 3T via the OnePlus online store.

Priced at $639, the new colour variant is only available in 128GB. Stock, according to OnePlus, is “limited,” though the company promises to ship the phone immediately.

OnePlus 3T in Midnight Black

Initially released as an exclusive one-off collaboration with French fashion brand Colette, the Midnight Black 3T was only available at Colette’s boutique in Paris, France. Moreover, OnePlus only manufactured 250 units of the black smartphone.

OnePlus released the 3T this past November. An iterative edition to the company’s 2016 flagship, the phone bumps its predecessor by adding a Snapdragon 821 chipset, higher capacity 3,400 mAh battery and upgraded front-facing camera.

Source: OnePlus

Comments

  • stevedion

    Imagine those poor people who stood in line for hours only to have the value of their phone decline with 72 hours… They only get a Colette logo on their phone!

    • tvguy

      Haha so true!

  • Omar

    Grabbed one last night. Was surprised to see there was still stock this morning. Figure they exaggerated the “limited” amount they are selling to promote sales.

    • tvguy

      Totally agree. There’s still stock available!

  • tvguy

    Bought one at 12:30 am this morning. Hoping it ships quickly!

