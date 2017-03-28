OnePlus 3T in Midnight Black now available to order in Canada

Canadians can now order the new Midnight Black OnePlus 3T via the OnePlus online store.
Priced at $639, the new colour variant is only available in 128GB. Stock, according to OnePlus, is “limited,” though the company promises to ship the phone immediately.
Initially released as an exclusive one-off collaboration with French fashion brand Colette, the Midnight Black 3T was only available at Colette’s boutique in Paris, France. Moreover, OnePlus only manufactured 250 units of the black smartphone.
OnePlus released the 3T this past November. An iterative edition to the company’s 2016 flagship, the phone bumps its predecessor by adding a Snapdragon 821 chipset, higher capacity 3,400 mAh battery and upgraded front-facing camera.
Source: OnePlus
Comments
Pingback: You can now download the official wallpapers that come with the OnePlus 5 | Daily Update()