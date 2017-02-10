Snapchat and A+E are launching a mini reality show about exes

Betting on bite-sized video content as the future of media, A+E and Snap Inc. have announced a partnership to produce shows for Snapchat’s Discover platform. The first original series set to debut is Second Chance, an unscripted show that shows conversations between exes.
“Second Chance brings emotional exes face to face to explore the breaking point in their relationship for the first time. In this sincere setting, couples seeking closure will also discover heartfelt opportunities for reconciliation,” stated the companies in a joint press release.
The series is set to be eight episodes long, airing weekly beginning in April for Snapchat users in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia.
A+E reports that its 45th & Dean digital agency has plans to provide further content to the social media platform following Second Chance.
“We’re extremely excited to bring A+E Networks’ strong brand portfolio — which includes A&E, Lifetime, History and FYI — to the Snapchat platform like never before as we roll out Second Chance and several other series already in development,” stated Paul Greenberg, executive vice-president and general manager of 45th & Dean and FYI at A+E.
While Second Chance represents the first unscripted show a network has produced for Snapchat that isn’t based on an existing television property, it’s far from Snapchat’s first venture into the world of episodic video content. So far, the app’s shows include ABC’s The Bachelor: Watch Party, NBC’s The Voice, Falon and E!’s The Rundown and ESPN’s Game Day. The BBC’s highly-anticipated Planet Earth II will also touch down on Snapchat on February 17th.
Snap reports that it is also working with NBC, Turner and ABC to develop additional scripted and unscripted shows.
