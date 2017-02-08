Chatr offers new data top-up feature, lets customers change plan online

Chatr has debuted a new feature called ‘Data Plus’ that allows customers to top up their data once they’ve reached their monthly allotment.
Customers on a $25 CAD, $35 or $45 Talk & Text plan with a data add-on will receive a text at 75 percent and 100 percent of their monthly data allotment and customers on a $40, $45 or $50 in-zone Talk, Text & Data plan will receive a text at 90 percent and 100 percent of their monthly 3G speed allotment, alerting them of the Data Plus top-up option.
Customers can also purchase Data Plus at chatrmobile.com/mychatr or by dialling *611 on their phone.
The text gives customers the option to purchase a data bucket that can be used up to three times per billing cycle. For customers on a Talk & Text with data add-on plan, the price is $5 for 200MB, while customers with an in-zone Talk, Text & Data plan can pay $5 for 500MB.
In the fine print, Chatr cautions that unused Data Plus data does not roll over to the next month and that former Mobilicity customers who have an exclusive Chatr plan are not eligible for the new feature.
Additionally, the carrier has announced that users can now make changes to their plan through their online account.
Source: Chatr
