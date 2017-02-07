A day after rolling out the second developer beta of iOS 10.3, Apple is now rolling out the second public beta for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.
So far, features of note in the iOS 10.3 beta identified by 9to5Mac include a Find My AirPods feature added to the Find My iPhone app, Safari support for Reduce Motion preference in web apps (good for those with sensitivity to motion effects), the addition of a prominent user security section in settings and design updates to the podcast app along with a new podcast widget.
In addition, some changes have been made to Apple’s automotive infotainment platform CarPlay, which now has access to the last three used apps for switching without accessing the Home screen, easy access to albums from songs in Music and a new ‘Up Next’ Music screen.
iOS 10.3 also uses the new Apple File System (APFS), an implementation detail that may enable a better backup system and faster updates for the end user.
Unlike the developer beta program, the public beta program is free and Apple fans can easily sign up here. iOS 10.3 is expected to debut to the masses in Spring 2017.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments