Confirming the news on Twitter, HTC’s global executive vice president announced that he is departing the company effective today.
In a statement sent to the MobileSyrup, the company said said, “HTC can confirm that Jason Mackenzie has left the Company. We appreciate his considerable contribution to HTC, and wish him well in his future endeavours. HTC continues to invest in talent and recruitment as part of our broader strategy to ensure the continued strength and integrity of the Company’s organizational structure.”
After working with TMobile in the United States, Mackenzie started at HTC in 2005 as the company’s vice president of the Americas region, then progressed to president of the Americas in July 2013. With the shift to virtual reality and HTC’s smartphone sales slowing, Mackenzie’s role moved to a global focus with him taking on as position as the executive vice president of HTC Global.
There was no indication of the specific reason for his departure, however, Mackenzie noted that it’s been “12 amazing years” with HTC.
The company also recently unveiled its latest 2017 flagship smartphone, the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play, which will be heading to the Unites States and possibly to Canada later this year.
Update: Leon Rosenzwaig, HTC’s Director Product Management for Canada and Latin Americas, has also announced his departure from the company, noting on Twitter, “After 8.5 amazing years, today is my last day HTC. It was a great time and I am thankful to work with so many talented people. Good luck.”
Source: Twitter
