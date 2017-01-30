Limbo is only $0.99 in Google Play Store right now

Indie darling Limbo is on sale for $0.99 CAD in the Google Play Store, down from $4.99.
The mature-rated game is a 2D sidescrolling puzzle-platformer about a young boy who explores a dark forest in order to find his lost sister. It was originally released on Xbox Live in July 2010, quickly becoming one of the biggest games independently developed games on the platform.
Limbo received widespread critical acclaim for its complexity, atmosphere and visuals. Since then, it has released on PlayStation, PC, iOS and Android platforms and has sold over 3 million copies.
Last year, Playdead, the Danish developer of the game, also released Inside on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows.
Little is known about the studio’s next game outside of a small amount of information revealed earlier this month.
Thanks for your warm reception of INSIDE. Since release, Playdead founder Arnt Jensen and the team have been working on the next adventure. pic.twitter.com/RfejnH39mR
— Playdead (@Playdead) January 20, 2017
