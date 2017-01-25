In a major milestone for its virtual reality platform, Google has announced that all developers, not just select third-party partners, can now submit Daydream apps to be published on the Play Store.
The announcement came via a note posted to the Google Play Developer Console, as well as an email sent to individual developers. It states that the Daydream Access Program (DAP) is now open to everyone.
It goes without saying, but this move will help dramatically increase the number of Daydream apps and games available to download from the Play Store.
Google’s main challenge now is getting more smartphones Daydream certified. Currently, only the Pixel, Pixel XL and Moto Z have the necessary software and hardware compatibility to run Daydream experiences.
Via: Android Authority
