Patrick Stewart will voice the poop emoji in ‘Emoji Movie’

I don’t have any numbers on this, but I imagine the poop emoji got a lot of work today, and will likely to continue to do so in the days, weeks and months to come. And rightfully so: by all accounts, it was not a great day for virtues like reason, honesty and kindness.
Thankfully, there was one good piece of news today, and it was vaguely mobile-related, no less.
Sony Pictures Animation announced today that Sir Patrick Stewart — yes, the greatest starship captain to ever live — will voice the poop emoji in the upcoming “Emoji Movie.”
Before today, I had never considered how the voice of the poop emoji might sound — an oversight on my part, I admit, as it definitely has a mouth — but Stewart’s casting gives me hope the film won’t be, well, complete poop.
In any case, remember that there are four lights — even if the man with the fake tan tells you there are five.
Oh, and the Emoji Movie is set to come out in Canada on August 4th.
Image courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
