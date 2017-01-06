TTC Wi-Fi coverage expanding past platforms and into subway tunnels in 2018

Toronto commuters will soon be able to use their wireless devices beyond the subway platform and into tunnels next year, something many riders feel is long overdue.

BAI Canada, a subsidiary of Broadcast Australia, was awarded $25 million contract to rollout the TTC’s Wi-Fi network in 2013 and is now active in 51 connected stations across the city. In addition, Freedom Mobile, previously named Wind Mobile, is the only Canadian carrier to offer its customers access to cell service in TTC subway stations.

In 2018, according to TTC’s spokesperson Brad Ross, Wi-Fi connectivity will expand past platforms and be installed in tunnels for continuous connectivity. Unfortunately, specific details regarding which stations will receive continuous Wi-Fi were not listed, and neither was exact timing for the rollout.

In an interview with MobileSyrup last year, BAI Canada’s CEO Ken Ranger said, “Every single time we announce we’ve built something, people generally say, ‘that’s great. We want more.’ It’s a wonderful position to be in.”