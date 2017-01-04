Watch Emily Ratajkowski explain the OnePlus 3T’s Dash Charge technology

To whom does a smartphone OEM turn to for marketing help when even a fighter jet is no longer sufficient to sell a new device?

In the case of OnePlus, the answer to that question is actress and model Emily Ratajkowski.

Given the company less than stellar advertising track record, one might expect its latest YouTube ad to be cringe-worthy — I know I certainly did. Instead, it’s an informative look at the company’s Dash Charge technology.

In the span of just over two minutes, Ratajkowski, best known for her role in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines video, articulately explains how OnePlus’ proprietary fast charging solution takes advantage of a thicker cable and higher amperage to top up the company’s latest smartphone. By contrast, similar solutions from Qualcomm and the like up the voltage, which can cause unwanted heat.

MobileSyrup reviewed the OnePlus 3T partway through last month and found it be an excellent successor to the already great OnePlus 3. Read the review here.

Source YouTube