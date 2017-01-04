Samsung announces new Windows laptop and its first gaming notebook

Steven Hurdle January 4, 2017 7:12pm

Samsung has announced three new Windows 10 laptops at CES 2017, including the South Korean manufacturer’s first gaming laptop.

First up were refreshes of their Notebook 9 line, offering a 13.3-inch version with an Intel Core i5 or an i7, and a 15-inch version equipped an i7 CPU. Both are being upgraded to Intel’s new Kaby Lake series of processors, and weigh 1.9lbs or less (depending on configuration).

The larger version has the option for a discrete GPU, a significant advantage in a market where most laptops use integrated graphics cards.

More interesting was the Notebook Odyssey, Samsung’s first gaming laptop. With this device, you’re getting a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen, 16GB of RAM and a GTX1050 GPU.

While nowhere near as thin and light, it is designed to be easy to upgrade and repair thanks to accessible RAM and drive bays and plenty of ports. The laptop’s base is fairly thick to allow for aggressive cooling.

Canadian price and availability is still pending.

Tom Emrich contributed photography to this story.