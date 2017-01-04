BlackBerry reveals embedded software platform for autonomous and connected cars

At CES 2017, BlackBerry QNX shared details regarding its secure embedded operating system designed for the auto industry.

This software, known as QNX SDP 7.0, is a 64-bit OS that improves on the security and reliability of its host vehicles. BlackBerry QNX’s 2016 Jaguar XJ and 2017 Lincoln MKZ concept cars will be used to demonstrate these capabilities at CES 2017.

“With the push toward connected and autonomous vehicles, the electronic architecture of cars is evolving — from a multitude of smaller processors each executing a dedicated function, to a set of high performance domain controllers, powered by 64-bit processors and graphical processing units,” said John Wall, senior vice president and head of BlackBerry QNX.

QNX SDP 7.0 contains the QNX Neutrino Realtime OS and QNX Momentics Tool Suite, allowing it to defend against cyber attacks, malware and other kinds of malfunctions.

In addition to enhancing security through microkernel architecture, file encryption, adaptive time partitioning, a high availability framework, anomaly detection, and multi-level policy-based access control, QNX SDP 7.0 has achieved the highest safety delegation possible for a vehicle; ISO 26262 ASIL D.

Furthermore, the software has achieved level IEC 61508 SIL 3 (a functional safety delegation for electric/electronic vehicle components) as well as level IEC 62304 for its Class III, life-critical medical devices.

Wall adds that QNX SDP 7.0 is not only suited for cars, but for any application that requires advanced security.

“To develop these new systems, our automotive customers will need a safe and secure 64-bit OS that can run highly complex software, including neural networks and artificial intelligence algorithms. QNX SDP 7.0 is suited not only for cars, but also for almost any safety- or mission-critical application that requires 64-bit performance and advanced security. This includes surgical robots, industrial controllers and high-speed trains,” said Wall.

The Jaguar XJ concept car, running on a System-on-a-Chip (SoC) processor, will demonstrate a new digital cockpit that showcases QNX infotainment and graphics systems which also have the ability to detect failures in the safety system.

The Lincoln MKZ concept car running QNX SDP 7.0 will demonstrate its autonomous driving capabilities by using LiDAR, radar, forward-facing cameras, GPS and inertial measurement units (IMU) to detect obstacles on the road.

In addition, BlackBerry QNX will display an Aston Martin Vanquish now shipping with its latest infotainment technology, which includes hands free communication, audio, traffic information and Apple Car Play.

Cars are not the only thing being showcased by BlackBerry QNX at this year’s CES. Radar, the company’s shipment and logistics IoT solution will also be showcased.