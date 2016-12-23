Amazon Canada 2016 Boxing Day deals

December 23, 2016 7:59am
Apart from our ongoing Boxing Day deals list, Amazon Canada has teased its 2016 Boxing Day deals and opened a dedicated section on its site that will eventually showcase all the retailer’s discounts.
Amazon states the deals will officially be available to all on Saturday, December 24th at midnight PST (3:00am EST) but gave a sneak peek at what we can expect. Here are a few of the highlighted discounts and we’ll update this post when everything is live.
Check out all our Canadian carrier Boxing Day deals and our round-up of the overall best Canadian Boxing Day deals.
- AmazonBasics Batteries, starting at $1.99
- Vintage White Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone (Amazon Exclusive), $99.99
- Up to 50% off select TVs and projectors
- Save $200 on the Segway miniPRO
- 50% off select Sennheiser Headphones
- 60% off the GoPro HERO+ LCD Camera
- 33% off the Alesis Recital 88-Key Beginner Digital Piano with Full-Size Semi-Weighted Keys
- 25% off select drones
- Up to 45% off Garmin Smartwatches and Activity Trackers
- Up to 40% off select PC accessories
- Up to 35% off select Cyberpower products
- Up to 30% off best-selling networking items
- 30% off select laptops
- 25% off Crucial Solid State Drives
Music, movies and entertainment
- Up to 80% off top Kindle reads, including The New York Times and Globe & Mail best sellers
- Up to 65% off consoles, accessories, and games, including Watch Dogs 2, Grand Theft Auto V
- Up to 70% off select movies and TV shows, including X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Files, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Red Dwarf XI
- Up to 60% off select vinyl and CDs, including Suicide Squad: The Album, Summer Is Gone, and Starboy