Amazon Canada 2016 Boxing Day deals

Apart from our ongoing Boxing Day deals list, Amazon Canada has teased its 2016 Boxing Day deals and opened a dedicated section on its site that will eventually showcase all the retailer’s discounts.

Amazon states the deals will officially be available to all on Saturday, December 24th at midnight PST (3:00am EST) but gave a sneak peek at what we can expect. Here are a few of the highlighted discounts and we’ll update this post when everything is live.

Check out all our Canadian carrier Boxing Day deals and our round-up of the overall best Canadian Boxing Day deals.

Electronics and Accessories

AmazonBasics Batteries, starting at $1.99

Vintage White Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone (Amazon Exclusive), $99.99

Up to 50% off select TVs and projectors

Save $200 on the Segway miniPRO

50% off select Sennheiser Headphones

60% off the GoPro HERO+ LCD Camera

33% off the Alesis Recital 88-Key Beginner Digital Piano with Full-Size Semi-Weighted Keys

25% off select drones

Up to 45% off Garmin Smartwatches and Activity Trackers

Home and office technology

Up to 40% off select PC accessories

Up to 35% off select Cyberpower products

Up to 30% off best-selling networking items

30% off select laptops

25% off Crucial Solid State Drives

Music, movies and entertainment

Up to 80% off top Kindle reads, including The New York Times and Globe & Mail best sellers

Up to 65% off consoles, accessories, and games, including Watch Dogs 2, Grand Theft Auto V

Up to 70% off select movies and TV shows, including X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Files, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Red Dwarf XI

Up to 60% off select vinyl and CDs, including Suicide Squad: The Album, Summer Is Gone, and Starboy