Rogers shelves IPTV rollout in favour of Comcast’s platform, will write-off up to $525M

rogersheader

Patrick O'Rourke

December 16, 2016 10:36am

Rather than continue the research and development of its own proprietary IPTV platform in the vein of Bell’s Fibe TV, Rogers has opted to go with a U.S.-based Comcast platform for its next-generation of video services.

As a result of this shift, Rogers states it is discontinuing any further investment in its own IPTV product and is preparing to record a non-cash asset impairment charge that ranges between $475 million CAD and $525 million in its upcoming fourth quarter results.

Rogers has repeatedly stated that it’s working on an IPTV internet service with a tentative launch date before the end of 2016. The Canadian telecommunications giant expects the new service, which is set to utilize Comcast technology, won’t launch until 2018.

“We’ve seen growing desire of other operators to leverage the industry-leading innovations we’ve created at Comcast,” said Neil Smit, president and chief executive Officer, Comcast cable. “Comcast is excited to bring the experiences of the award-winning X1 platform to Rogers’ customers in Canada.”

Comcast is one of the largest cable and internet service providers in the United States. Alan Horn, Rogers chairman and interim CEO, says that customers will benefit from access to more advanced features thanks to Comcast’s more advanced X1 IP-based video platform.

“This partnership is great news for our customers,” said Horn. “We’re bringing our customers a world-class IPTV service with the most advanced features available in the market today. On top of that, our customers will be future-proofed thanks to Comcast’s innovative and robust product roadmap.”

Earlier this year Rogers revealed plans to become the first major internet provider in Canada to offer gigabit internet to all of its customers. Rogers new IPTV platform will deliver 4K content to customers and is also set to feature 4K ultra HD PVR functionality.

SourceNewswire
  • Newdeal99

    In other news, Rogers increasing the price of every service they offer to offset the write down

    • Gewurttraminer

      About sums it up. That’s why I dumped their sorry a$$es last year not that Bell is much better save the $5 joke credit I get on my bill towards cable and internet service.

    • Newdeal99

      I dumped them for public mobile. I had a great Rogers corporate plan for years and then they sent me a text saying my fee was going up from $50 a month to $58 a month for each line…screw you Rogers, I can’t get a subsidized phone and keep my plan so I may as well take my phone to Public and save $20 a month per line

    • xeronine992

      Offset? Nah, they’ll raise them to cover their loss and then some!

  • Jon Duke

    2018 is way late to the game. Then again, Canada is always late to every game so yeah..

    • MoYeung

      You don’t want to say this; it hurts their pride and they will ask you to leave…

    • fruvous

      I wonder how well they’re doing reselling Yahoo services.

    • It’s Me

      Good point. Still, imagine the cluster that would have happened if they ran their own platform…

  • Jesse

    Didn’t Shaw do the same thing? Although, I believe Shaw is going to release theirs well before 2018.

    • Hello Moto

      Yeah, Shaw has started rolling out the Comcast X1 platform.

    • Jesse

      Oh they already started? That’s awesome. I looked up the X1 with Comcast, it looked pretty interesting.

  • Eluder

    More people to lose their jobs at Rogers and Fido to pay for this stupidity.

    • It’s Me

      …And/or higher prices.

  • simphf

    Now they’re Comcastic! Yay.

  • fred

    There is something wrong when a company can afford to be so inefficient and still be in business. Where do you think that half a billion will come from? The consumer’s pocket, of course!

    • Brad Fortin

      Time to raise rates! … again!

  • Hello Moto

    Shaw is also rolling out the Comcast X1 platform.

  • birdman_36

    They could have signed a couple Blue Jays for that kind of money. Or made some improvements to Rogers Centre.
    What a waste.

  • Tim3Tripp3r

    I guess it’s only fitting. I believe that Telus Optik uses AT&T (someone correct me) technology. OTOH why reinvent the wheel with your own probably inferior tech but holy cow $525M is pretty big chunk of change to throw in the crapper. I wonder if it is also tied to the change of leadership at Rogers. Could be a project of the last CEO that didn’t jive with the Roger’s family vision.

    • Shawn Nicholson

      Telus Optik, AT&T uVerse, and Bell Fibe are based on the Ericsson Mediaroom platform (formerly Microsoft Mediaroom). I understand why Rogers would want to develop their own platform. Subscription cable requires innovation, to thwart cord cutters and those who will switch to competitors.

  • pvanb

    I wish they’d partnered with TiVo instead (like Cogeco did.) I’d be all over that. This… meh.

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    I wonder why the sudden change. If they invested all that money and were supposed to release something at the end of 2016 (if you believe the article). How could they scrap the whole thing in the days prior to its release,then turn around, a take a whole year to implement the X1 platform? it might not be as compatible with their networks and I wonder how much $$ will they need to put down to make it work.

    And who gets the invoice?

    • fruvous

      Obviously subscribers get the invoice in terms of higher rates.

    • Ipse

      No big deal…525mil divided by 10 mil subs (let’s be generous and include everyone enslaved by Robbers) it’s only 50 bux…come on folks, help a brother…

    • fruvous

      My RRSPs are down. I’ll need to lower my payments to vendors because of “changing business conditions”

    • Pip Boy

      They probably look at the $525m as sunk cost, because the project is probably in either a very bad shape, or will result in low returns. There’s also a new sheriff in town, and that’s probably the reason for the change of heart for Rogers.

      And for your question: you know who gets the invoice, eventually.

    • heynow00

      They announced at one of their quarterly reports this year that IPTV was coming.

  • digit5aldarrio

    Given the reputation of both, in their respective markets, it is of little surprise. Both are caustic and dismissive of their customers, sounds like a match to me. FYI my personal boycott of Rogers et al is now 20 years long and running. DO NOT SUPPORT BAD COMPANIES.

    • josh

      Every telecom in Canada is terrible. You either go with nothing or you’re supporting some terrible corporation.

  • simbob

    I wonder what Vidéotron will go for. They have a 4k receiver but the only 4k chanel is the TSN one.

  • MoYeung

    Rogers started developing its IPTV service five years ago when there wasn’t an off-the-shelf option that met its needs. IPTV uses different technology than cable, and Rogers wanted the product to compete with offerings from BCE Inc., whose IPTV subscriber base continues to grow as traditional cable companies bleed TV subscribers.

    Rogers isn’t the first Canadian cable company to give up on developing an IPTV service. Shaw Communications Inc., which competes with Telus Corp.’s growing IPTV offering in Western Canada, inked a deal to use Comcast’s X1 platform in 2015 after ditching its attempt and Cogeco dumped its IPTV development.

    Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi said Rogers’ decision was “slightly negative.”

    “While we are not completely surprised by this morning’s announcement, we are surprised by the size of the expected writedown,” Yaghi wrote in a note to clients, noting that when Shaw and Cogeco canned IPTV development they took writedowns of $55 million and $32 million respectively.

    The delay in launch could mean another year of losing subscribers to Bell, Yaghi added. Bell is now the largest television provider in Canada.

    “That being said, we think the decision to go with the X1 platform is actually a better solution for the long term given that the costs to not just develop but maintain and upgrade the system should now be spread over multiple users rather than being borne by Rogers alone if it had launched a proprietary IPTV product,” Yaghi wrote.

    RBC analyst Drew McReynolds was more optimistic as Rogers “joins its peers in the ‘IPTV graveyard.’” While it could hurt Rogers TV numbers next year, it lowers the risk around the IPTV rollout, will likely lower capital expenditures for cable and will help Rogers compete with teleo IPTV offerings at a reasonable cost, McReynolds wrote in a note.

    (from Financial Post)