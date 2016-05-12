News
PREVIOUS|

Radio association demands the Big Three give Canadians free FM radio on their phones [Update]

May 12, 2016

11:44 AM EDT

50 comments

Radio

Canada’s National Campus and Community Radio Station (NCRA) has launched a campaign to petition that Bell, Telus and Rogers “unlock” the use of the FM radio receiver on all applicable Canadian mobile phones.

The NCRA states it has support from the CBC network, and has partnered with US mobile radio app NextRadio, which helped launch an identical campaign in the US several years ago. The ongoing American campaign, called Free Radio on My Phone, is also backed by radio organizations such as NPR and American Public Media.

In its letter to members, NCRA says its aim is to turn on an FM chip inside Canadian devices that would allow them to access the FM radio frequency without the use of cellular data. It states that FM chips are most often pre-installed in smartphones, and acknowledges that some devices (including certain Sony and Blackberry devices) already have the feature enabled. Its aim, however, is for all devices to have access regardless of carrier or OEM, and to achieve that goal the NCRA is asking the general public to write, call and petition the major telecoms and the CRTC.

“These organizations want to keep these chips disabled because they make money off of data use, whereas the FM chips don’t require data,” says the letter, “The sector is interested in turning them on because it opens up more listening opportunities for people to hear FM radio.”

The NCRA and Free Radio on My Phone both note that aside from the obvious benefit of listening to free radio for entertainment, FM radio can also be the most reliable form of mass communication in emergency situations, such as the wildfires in Fort McMurray.

In what could be an encouraging sign for the Canadian campaign, its American counterpart has succeeded in making progress over the last few years. Those on the Sprint network in the US can now get free FM radio on all Android devices, and AT&T and Blu are rolling out the addition as well. T-Mobile is reported to be following suit late this year or early 2017. Apple, which holds a large share of the overall smartphone market, is holding out on enabling the feature, however.

MobileSyrup has reached out for comment to Bell, Telus and Rogers.

Update: Rogers has replied with the following comment, stating that it is the OEMs that have the power to enable FM chips, not them.

“We’re always looking to offer our customers new features on their devices. Enabling FM chips in our smartphone lineup requires the support of the device manufacturers and we’re working with them on any plans they have for FM radio.”

Bell has also replied that the onus lies on OEMs.

“Bell offers a number of devices in our line-up that support FM radio, from Samsung, Sony, HTC, Blackberry and other manufacturers. No special activation is required, but most manufacturers note the service requires a tethered headset to act as an FM antenna for clear reception.”

Telus echoes the other members of the big three’s statements.

“Most chipsets are capable of receiving FM radio, but not all the manufacturers turn on the functionality. TELUS has always sought to enrich its clients’ mobile experience with new features and a number of devices we offer support the FM radio app such as such as HTC M8, M9, Moto E, Moto G, BlackBerry devices 10.2 and greater. For those devices which are enabled, a pair of headphones plugged into the device act as the antenna.”

Related reading: Apple’s Beats 1 Radio paid a special visit to Toronto today– Drake is being interviewed by Zane Lowe

Source: NCRA

Related Articles

News

Apr 12, 2017

10:46 AM EDT

Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week

News

Apr 11, 2017

4:02 PM EDT

Rogers follows Bell and Telus in ending 7GB and 10GB Quebec promo plans

News

Apr 13, 2017

3:09 PM EDT

Canadian carriers start shipping Samsung Galaxy S8 customer pre-orders

News

Apr 13, 2017

9:52 AM EDT

Joe Natale officially joining Rogers as president and CEO on April 19th

Comments

  • jefftam

    The gym I go to has a bunch of TV’s on the wall to watch as you work out. The sound is broadcast through local FM frequencies. I use my BB all the time to listen to them. Handy feature.

  • hardy83

    Is there any reason an OEM would lock the FM chip to begin with if they put it in the phone?

    • Victor Creed

      The only reason I could see is at the request of the carrier. Why else put it in, then not use it?

    • hardy83

      Yeah, I’m just wondering if Rogers excuse is BS or not or if OEMs have a valid reason to lock the chip.

    • Roger

      I’m sure carriers secretly demand the manufacturer to lock it so they can make more money for data. My mother’s unlocked (from Staples) 2nd gen Moto G has FM radio enabled. I wish my Note 4 has it sometimes.

    • Tornado15550

      The 3rd gen Moto G from Koodo/TELUS also has the FM Radio enabled. So did the Ace II X from Samsung from Koodo way back in 2012.

      I wonder why high end smartphones lack this feature…

    • ChrisPollard77

      I used to tune in with my Galaxy S2. Still do use it sometimes just for that. My old Nokia E63 had it too. It’s disabled to encourage streaming over data plans, to drive up usage and limit other options.

      Honestly, most people WON’T use it … most of the time. But in the event of emergencies (see things like the Fort Mac fire) people don’t turn to Pandora and Spotify – they turn on their local radio signals while evacuating. Or when the power goes out – and takes the internet with it. Almost every FM station out there runs a backup generator for emergencies to broadcast emergency information. THAT is what enabling that chip allows. It allows people to use what they already most likely have with them to tune in. Just too bad it won’t work without plugging in headphones. But antennas are needed.

    • somebody else

      It works with a line cable and a portable USB/bus/line powered speaker.

    • Brad Fortin

      “Why else put it in, then not use it?”

      It’s usually the SoC that includes the circuitry, like in a Snapdragon or Mediatek chip, but it’s up to the OEM to decide whether or not to use it. Sometimes it’s due to a lack of demand, sometimes it’s to save the cost of putting the rest of the circuitry and antennas in place.

      It’s similar to how many SoCs also include things like VGA or optical audio output, but most OEMs don’t enable it.

    • Victor Creed

      Good call

    • Shoey5

      Yes carriers would rather have you sign up for a music service so they can make more money. Most phones are capable of receiving FM signals but in North America carriers force manufactures to disable the radios.

    • somebody else

      Not true, manufacturers actually choose not to include them, or just not have the application installed (but easily sideloaded) to interface with it.

    • Shoey5

      I’ve seen European versions and unbranded versions of phones with FM radio enabled where branded North American counterparts had it completely disabled. Its not the only thing Carriers try to control in North American regardless if its done openly or not.

    • somebody else

      Or manufacturers.

    • somebody else

      lock or not even physically install it.

  • Michael Licht

    I have a Z10 which doesn’t have an FM chip.. So I’m not sure what they want to enable. Same with my Galaxy S5.
    Unless they are talking about the baseband chip being locked to a few frequencies? I’m not sure this can catch FM radio..

    I thought they wanted Carriers to allow data use for radio, just like they used to have separate data plans for social networks.

    I think it’s more of a “they didn’t put an fm chip in the device” than “locking the chip” problem. Otherwise when you root your android device you should be able to activate the FM radio.

    • Devhux

      Actually, a lot of the Bluetooth nodules in phones have FM support as well (just disabled).

    • Michael Licht

      <<< Mind blown after some googleing.

    • somebody else

      Or sideload the FM radio application from any android device.

    • somebody else

      The Q10 has one.

  • Pokpok

    In a world dominated by internet radio, why would anyone want FM? Is it because it’s free, and people just think they should have it, because it’s free?

    • Scott

      Before I got deep into podcasts I would listen to FM radio on my Samsung Galaxy S1. Even now because of data cap restrictions and the fear of overage charges I don’t use music streaming services at all. If I had an unlocked FM chip (currently on Galaxy S6 which has a chip but it is locked at the carrier level) I would listen to local stations with more consistency.

    • ChrisPollard77

      Didn’t you hear? It’s Samsung who locked it, not the carriers. Really.

      … And they have a really great, affordable new rate plan coming for you – half the service of your old plan, for twice the price. It’s for your benefit. 🙂

    • somebody else

      OEM’s physically install the chip (or not) on the device and can enable, or disable it at will. Sideloading the FM radio apk would definitely enable it, and you would be required to use a HEADSET or line cable to listen.

    • Badwithnames14

      FM radio is very useful during disasters as phone, data, and internet services will easily become overloaded, and possibly destroyed. Infomation can be quickly and easily spread to a vast majority of the population with only a simple transmitter, it’s a matter of public safety.

      Also internet radio streaming apps feel pointless, drain your battery quickly, and don’t work most places you’d want it without overpriced data, local radio needs no data, and yep free, as radio has always been free.

    • sonOsamp

      We want FM radio because it’s free yes. Also, your comment is stupid.

  • Zee

    I have the FM feature enabled and working on my Sony Xperia Z3, I can count on one finger the number of times I’ve actually used it.

  • Maestro Karajan

    Standard radio as we know it is essentially dying as an industry. Who the heck wants to listen to stations crammed full of nattering nabobs and commercials in lieu of actual music? Talk radio is one thing but for music there are better choices out there that cater to everyones individual taste.

    • ABCONMan

      Oh please. We all know most stations, notably Rogers, are automated with no DJs.

    • Maestro Karajan

      Uh…and your point is? Have you ever listened to FM radio? Sure, there is a lot of automation but that’s largely in commercials which are annoying and of course there are DJ’s still that yammer on. Point being it’s not entertaining

    • Mandy

      That’s because today’s DJ’s have no talent. They all sound the same and have no performance ability.

    • justin

      no they don’t lots of dj’s have talent/ talented

    • sonOsamp

      No artists have talent these days. They’re all sedated on prescription drugs and living with mommy til they’re 35. We need to go back to psychedelics…

    • T man

      So you are living with mommy and you’re 75? Nice job. so you’re in a Cream Cover band playing to empty bars in Cleveland. ROCK ON DUDE !

    • sonOsamp

      You are in love with me. That’s all that matters now.

    • somebody else

      Listen to CIUT in toronto and other community radio stations. You have options. CFRU in guelph, CFMU in hamilton. the list goes on.

  • ABCONMan

    “FM radio can also be the most reliable form of mass communication in emergency situations, such as the wildfires in Fort McMurray.”

    Except that those local stations were just playing music with no DJs on the air.

    Also, perhaps maybe add HD Radio chipsets.

    • Devhux

      HD Radio chipsets would be awesome. For those who are unaware, a couple Canadian stations are now actually broadcasting an HD Radio signal now.

  • v1Ns

    My Nokia Lumia as FM radio.

  • The carriers don’t make the phones, how could they control something like that? It isn’t software, it is actual hardware.

    I don’t even think iPhones come with FM. Who is gonna tell Apple to start making their phones with FM, Bell? I doubt this will ever happen.

    A better bet is to get all the carriers on board to have an app pre-installed and have it similar to what Bell Mobile TV used to be and not have any of the data count towards their plan.

    If it really is for emergency and not advertising purposes, this shouldn’t be very hard to see as important.

    • somebody else

      Finally, i’m not the only one who realised the mistake the website/petition made. Carriers don’t manufacturer the devices, OEM’s do, and they decide if the FM receiver/chip is even physically installed.

    • Badwithnames14

      Carriers can ask for specialized versions of phones, it’s very interesting that the same model of phone has FM radio unlocked in certain countries, yet not Canada. Also interesting is that Sprint in the US allows you to unlock the chip, there is a software side to it as well as hardware, a smartphone is a mini computer, it’s not an analog device.

      The phone I have is supported by that Next Radio app, but only with Sprint in the US, why only Sprint? Why only the US? Samsung has pretty much lost any future sales from me now that I now FM radio is a feature.

      Now for iPhones, the chip is part of a processer, same with most phones actually, it can be disabled if they want it too.

  • Unorthodox

    After years of listening to radio over internet with TuneIn, no way in hell I’m turning back to crappy analog signals.

    • justin

      have fun going through your data

  • Swordfish

    Rogers response is a crock! I have an AT&T S7 Edge and the FM radio chip is enabled on it so why would Samsung only target CDN carriers?

  • Michael Jacobs

    I listen to my FM radio every day in my old Nokia 520…whats the big deal,thought every one did…I would not buy a phone model that did not have it enabled..

  • somebody else

    This is pathetic. The people who setup the petition and website really didn’t do any research what-so-ever! FM chips are physically installed (or NOT) by the OEM/manufacturer, not the carrier. Sheesh.

    • Devhux

      Most phones do have an FM chip in the phones (often it’s the same module as the Bluetooth one). It’s just disabled for whatever reason.

    • somebody else

      Yeah, but the manufacturer was the one who disabled it in the first place.

  • somebody else

    Replacing the ROM or installed APK solves that.