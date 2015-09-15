Reviews
Google OnHub Router review

Sep 15, 2015

3:30 PM EDT

45 comments

The router market hasn’t changed all that much in the past few years. Standards like high-speed 802.11ac have made things faster, and boxes with myriad antennas have somewhat improved in-home coverage, but the router as an idea — the thing that connects your internet to all the thingies in your home — has not evolved.

Well, scratch that. It has evolved, but to something else entirely. In Canada, most telecom providers, such as Rogers, Bell, Telus, Shaw, Cogeco and many others that own the actual pipe between your home and their central depots, have attempted to make it more difficult to interfere with their hardware. That’s because the modems they rent you to connect to the internet are, in the purported name of simplicity, also routers.

But those routers are usually terrible demon boxes that need to be reset every couple of days. And the software they run, at vexingly impenetrable local addresses like 192.168.1.1, username cusadmin, password k3k5b94naa83n303, are not exactly user friendly. Hell, there’s likely a reason the modem/router in my apartment is made by a company called Hitron, because I’ve nearly hit that thing so many damn times it shuts off in self defence whenever I approach.

Thankfully, Rogers does allow you to turn off the Gateway (read: router) functionality of its modems, as do all other combo network boxes sold or rented by telecoms, turning them into dumb pipes to which you can attach a real gateway, with actual user-friendly software.

But for whatever reason, any dedicated router, be it from Linksys, D-Link, Netgear, TP-Link, Asus, or any other company, has just not worked right with my Hitron modem. After a day or so, I’ll need to reset both units — one at a time: modem first, then router, or heaven forbid the router is issued a local IP address and then you have to do it all over again — to regain the speed I coveted for a few hours when the reboot was fresh, and so the cycle would continue.

Until now.

I don’t know what kind of heavenly magic powder Google has worked with TP-Link, its partner in the first On-branded hardware venture, to place inside the OnHub router, but it just works. I’ve been using it, connected to that damned Hitron router, for just over two weeks now, and I haven’t needed to reset it once. Not only that, but every time I run a speed test, be it at 3am or 9am, I report nearly maximum speeds of 75 megabits down and 10 megabits up — the speeds Rogers guarantees I will receive every month.

But let’s back up for a moment. The OnHub is not just a router: it’s Google’s self-branded Trojan Horse into the smart home space, and one that the company says is the first of many On-branded devices to be released over the next few years. At this point, the OnHub itself isn’t much more than a bare-bones gateway, which is why, performance and stability aside, I can’t really recommend it to any but the earliest of early adopters. But wait a year, or even six months, and this thing could be the key to solving your home’s “smart” problem.

Measuring around 19 centimetres tall and 11 centimetres wide, the cylinder tapers towards the bottom, with a plastic facade that can be removed to access the WAN, USB, power and, unfortunately, single LAN port. The OnHub, as I quickly discovered, isn’t a router for the wired generation, so you’ll need a switch to connect all your legacy devices.

onhub-software-1

Setup was relatively painless, consisting of an iOS or Android app and a series of musical beats that match the phone to the automatically-generated wireless network. A circular LED flashes a variety of colours, which are ironically detailed on a piece of paper inside the box, indicating the router’s status: green for all good; red for set up problems.

onhub-software-2

The app is simplistic to a fault, and it is the only way to access the router’s various features. While it was to some extent a relief to avoid the terrible browser-based interfaces of browsers of yore, completely lacking such an option is short-sighted, and likely to be amended in a future release. Companies like Linksys, which provide both user-friendly web interfaces, mobile apps and advanced controls to those who want it, provide the best of both worlds.

The Advanced Networking features of the On app consist of DNS settings — Google’s or your ISP’s — or setting a DHCP server over a Static IP. Port Forwarding settings are available, too, for those who want to ensure services like Plex function without issue.

onhub-software-3

I did experience a problem with my Synology NAS, which was plugged into the sole LAN port of the OnHub for my testing period. While the router detected that the NAS was connected to the internet, it would be display its IP address, which at first prevented me from accessing the device through its web interface. The solution was simple — issuing it a static IP — but it was nonetheless frustrating to have to go through the process.

That said, the mobile apps are attractive and functional, built to Google’s Material Design specifications. What you need to know is the first thing you see: that the router is connected to the internet, and that all the devices connected to the router have an IP address and ample throughput. Google’s goal for the product is to self-regulate: you shouldn’t ever have to access the On app unless something goes wrong, or you want to share access with a visitor.

onhub-software-4

What is really useful is the ability to set bandwidth priority to a particular device on your network for a period of time. With one click you can make sure that Game of Thrones streaming through your Apple TV or Xbox One will not be disturbed in case your smartphone decides to automatically download a huge update in the background. It’s also really helpful to see usage per device in real time, or over three days, seven days or 30 days.

To that end, Google has implemented a number of future-proofing scenarios into the OnHub’s firmware. The router engages in auto-updating directly from Google, which admittedly got my privacy hairs all a-tingle, but the company had laid bare its privacy and data sharing policy to allay those concerns. “The Google On app and your OnHub do not track the websites you visit or collect the content of any traffic on your network,” it says, admitting that it does track what types of devices are connected, and how often a customer opens the OnHub app.

The privacy implications of a company like Google controlling the very conduit by which people connect to the internet is not insignificant, but it’s also overblown. The OnHub is not a modem, so it cannot influence the speed or type of service you receive from your ISP, and it doesn’t set the policies around what kinds of websites you can visit or how you are tracked on the internet. Google’s ad business does enough of that anyway, but don’t expect the OnHub to alter the way the internet works. Except for one main area.

Google automatically overrides your ISP’s default DNS (domain name system) server in favour of its own. You may have at one point or another been told by family or friends to change to 8.8.8.8 or 8.8.4.4, Google’s two connection points for domain name resolution. If a website changes its service provider, or is for whatever reason issued a new IP address, DNS servers the world over receive that new information and propagate the appropriate web address. Occasionally, though, DNS servers are influential in pulling traffic away from illegal or, in certain countries, anti-government web pages.

Earlier this year, for example, the Quebec government decided to use DNS blocking to prevent citizens from visiting out-of-province gambling webpages. It’s unclear what role Google has to play in influencing what websites one can and cannot visit — from what I understand, the company complies with government requests in specific jurisdictions but prioritizes speed above all else — but switching back to your ISP’s (likely slower and less complete) DNS server is a simple toggle in the On app.

As for performance, the OnHub is merely average. But its coverage is excellent, thanks to 13 antennas covering both the 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz ranges, plus a congestion-sensing antenna to quickly change channels when speeds are low. Though my Toronto apartment is relatively small, I was able to obtain nearly the same internal speeds across the apartment, through a brick wall, as standing next to the router itself.

When I say performance, I’m talking about internal networking speeds — the speeds between devices on the network. The OnHub supports 802.11ac, with speeds of up to 1900 megabits over 5Ghz. In reality, those speeds are influenced by a number of factors, the least of which involve the products on the other end. My 2014 MacBook Pro, for instance, has a maximum throughput of 1300 megabits, but it regularly connects to the OnHub at 878 megabits, less than half the router’s theoretical top. And then there’s overhead, which accounts for five to 10 percent of slowdown, plus interference, distance and a whole crop of other factors. OnHub certainly has the technology inside it to be a great performer, but Google is focusing on the experience instead. (Internally, the machine is similar to a smartphone from 2013: it has a dual-core Snapdragon S4 Pro chip, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage, which is far more than any boring router requires to function normally.)

The OnHub is more than just a router, as I alluded to earlier. It not only supports ZigBee, a burgeoning low-power wireless standard for smart home devices but Bluetooth 4.0 as well. It also has a USB 3.0 port that, at this time, does nothing. The implications for a router that acts as a hub for all your other products is huge: most ecosystems, from WeMo to Wink to SmartThings require an intermediary to communicate with one’s router, because so few on the market support ZigBee and ZWave, another low-power standard competing with ZigBee. (It’s unclear why OnHub doesn’t support ZWave but, like many standards wars, from Blu-Ray and HD-DVD to PMA and Qi, Google appears to have chosen sides.)

At $269, OnHub is expensive, and right now it’s a shell (pun intended) of what it could be. I spoke to Google’s Melissa Domingues, whose Waterloo-based team designed the OnHub’s mobile app for iOS and Android, who told me that OnHub was built to be perpetually upgraded behind the scenes. Google’s really good at doing this too, at least with its Chrome brand. Think about how many times the Chrome browser, or your Chromebook, has been silently updated behind the scenes, with important new features highlighted only when necessary. She told me that the goal of both the hardware and software team behind OnHub was to make the experience as “magical” as possible. This philosophy applies to any hardware partner Google works with in the future, be it TP-Link, Asus, D-Link, Linksys, or Netgear. Think of the On platform as the Nexus of smart home devices.

The Google OnHub router is available for $269 CAD from Best Buy and is coming soon to the Google Store.

Pros

  • Inspired, frictionless set up process
  • Nice aesthetics in a small form factor
  • Functional, if sparse, mobile apps for iOS and Android
  • Automatic upgrades for future-proofing
  • Excellent coverage
  • Decent performance
  • ZigBee and Bluetooth support allow smart home features
  • Runs very cool

Cons

  • Only one LAN port
  • No desktop web access at all
  • Barebones functionality as a router
  • Lots of features require future update

Comments

  • Kris

    Piece of junk.

    • CheeseAvatar

      I dont necessarily think its a piece of junk. I do believe that Google should have had more features added before it released it at 270 CDN. As it stands right now, its just a router and you can get significantly better routers for the same price point.

      Only time will tell what google would do with it. If i need a router right now, I wouldn’t look at the Onhub. In a year or two, it would be a completely different story.

    • Balls O’Steele

      When a Chromecast is connected, does the screen mirroring lag disappear?

    • It’s Me

      I think it’s a great idea, but they seem to have rushed it out. Gizmodo/iFixit tore one down and from the parts and assembly decided it looked like a prototype that was turned into a shipping product at the last minute. Little things like some of the chips having fairly old production dates and other being new, indicating it was slapped together with a lot of off the shelve parts as you’d do with a prototype, instead of being a carefully planned product with parts that are ordered and built just for your product. Seems like they will be switching to Asus instead of staying with TP-Link for the next gen.

      http://gizmodo.com/googles-onhub-is-a-mysterious-and-slightly-terrible-dev-1730719057

      Gen2 will probably be great, but not yet.

    • Vito R.

      Custom parts are expensive – Apple has the scale to do that. Google doesn’t need to go that route when off the shelf ones will do. Don’t think that’s really a knock against this device. Their biggest complaint was that is “unrepairable” which I don’t think is something most people consider when buying a router – nor should they.

    • It’s Me

      It wasn’t so much that they weren’t custom parts as much as they weren’t parts ordered in scale for a production run. For any major product, you don’t stockpile parts these days, you do just in time supply chain management and have the parts all arrive close to assembly time, whether they are customized or not. But if you are building a prototype, you just take whatever is sitting on the shelf. Anyway, that it’s build might seem like a prototype is the least of the concerns and should make no difference to most users.

      I agree that the repair-ability score is relevant, but that’s iFixit’s gig,

    • sggodsell

      Ifixit never said it looked like a prototype. It’s a dual core 1.4 ghz ARM processor with 1 GB of ram, and 4 GB of storage. How many other routers have a dual core ARM processor clocked at 1.4 ghz with 1 GB of RAM? Even this article posted that it’s far more than what a router needs. It’s not like it’s rendering 60 fps graphics.

      Besides there is still a lot of potential from this device. I could see a camera with a mic being added to the USB 3 port. So who knows, maybe another Amazon echo, only it would be using Google now. Considering this device was just released with some definite updates to come. What I will say is Google did rush it out before the software was completely finished. But then again is software ever finished. Nope, never.

    • It’s Me

      iFixit and Gizmodo tore it down together. The resulting article said it “reeked” of being a prototype. It was giz that wrote it but it was iFixit that provided the analysis and specifically pointed out the early manufacturing dates of the components.

      That’s not to diss it at all. It’s got a ton of potential. You love to try to sell us on the zigbee support and that will indeed be great once it’s actually supported. Lots of potential but not ready quite yet. Waiting for gen 2 is often a good idea anyway.

    • vn33

      Your opinion, or experience from using the device ? If from your own experience, a bit more details would help others from making same mistake.

    • Raj Singh

      Like your comment.

    • DanGoFucky

      No doubt. You’d have to be a complete and full-on gluebag to own/use one of these devices.

  • Elton Bello

    Will this receive proper updates or is ot going to be like nexus devices? Let us know google

    • thefoolishone

      Your device will receive it’s updates. So too will CSIS and the NSA. 🙂

    • Elton Bello

      Thats the new fascist democracy. They do it all the time anyway, no matter what device u have. Silent dictatorship all over. Please Csis and nsa, when you read this give me a break…

  • sggodsell

    As far as the smart home features. Z-wave IMO is going to die. As it stands today only one vendor makes Z-wave chips. Not to mention ZigBee is more versatile, has a faster protocol. Much better development support. Daniel that is why Google did not support Z-wave.

    • vn33

      My impression (and browsing of Amazon) seems to indicate there are more Z-Wave devices than Zigbee. At least in the smart-lock that I was interested in. I could be wrong ? The new Smarthings HUb from Samsung supports Z-Wave, and it just came out also. Perhaps we’ll see what the market (and consumer) chooses

    • sggodsell

      They are both going for the same market. Z-wave is much slower at up to 60kb, ZigBee can go up to 250kb. Samsungs Smartthings hub also support Zigbee as well. ZigBee supports more frequencies. The Sigma Designs corporation who makes and controls Z-wave, is actually up to 3 times the price of ZigBee. So basically anyone who is designing and going to implement a new low power communication device for some home appliances or automation would most likely choose ZigBee over Z-wave. Especially when that means more money into your companies pocket. Yes there are a number of locks and garage door opener’s, but there is also ZigBee devices as well. There is like 12-14 OEMS that are manufacturing ZigBee vs only 1 controlling company that makes Z-wave. Therefore there is competition between the ZigBee OEMS, which in turn means better prices. It just makes sense. Also ZigBee has been out longer. Z-wave is newer, and still under scrutiny, especially when some Z-wave locks were compromised. If you were a betting man, I would tell you to put your money on ZigBee instead of Z-wave.

      The other thing is Bluetooth is going to be used in more home appliances and automation as well, especially since more and more IoT and SBC devices are coming with built in WiFi and/or Bluetooth.

  • HelloCDN

    $269… are they going to stop supporting it 18 months later?

    • sggodsell

      It’s going to be more like the updates to their Chromebooks. They never stopped updates on them.

    • Vito R.

      Realistically, we don’t know what it’s going to be like – anyone remember the original Google TV?

      That said, I think it probably will get updated frequently enough. I’m about ready to throw my router out a window and I’m considering getting this.

  • @Daniel: does it have anything like VPN access so users can remote into their home environment? Or the ability to use services like DynDNS for dynamic IP addresses? How do guests connect to the network?

    • It’s Me

      According to CNet:
      VPN: No
      DynDNS: No
      Guest network: No

      You also cannot have different names for the 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz networks, so it will be entirely up to the router to decide which one you should be using at any given time. I find that most routers will put you on the band that is the strongest not the one that will necessarily give you the best performance. Your 2.4Ghz might be full bars and your 5Ghz only 2, but the 5 will likely still be faster in that case, but the router will likely decide you need to use the 2.4Ghz because it’s stronger. I think guests connect by the admin app making it easy for you to send them a password.

      http://www.cnet.com/products/google-onhub-router/2/

      There are also many popular router features that are not available with OnHub. Some missing features include a guest network, parental controls, firewall, Dynamic DNS, VPN (Virtual Private Network), content filtering, and others. And as mentioned earlier, you can’t name the networks of the two bands (2.4GHz and 5GHz) separately and you can’t use an external hard drive with the router’s USB port. Google says more features will by available via future software and firmware updates. For now, though, the OnHub is by far the most lacking router I’ve seen in its price range.

      The good part is that many of these shortcomings and things like zigbee being disabled, should likely be able to be addressed with software updates down the road.

    • thanks @ItsTheRealMe:disqus I am really surprised by this.. Google is always the people that release stuff for almost free with such wanted features you have to use it.. Sadly this is typical price for this type of router and has no features..

    • It’s Me

      In terms of computer intelligence and networking know-how, Google should be able to knock one out of the park, but I think they rushed this one for some reason. For their software/services, they are usually released as beta for a while and then eventually (hopefully) come out of beta. You get to use and enjoy them but they never feel like a finished product and you live with the shortcomings until they are fixed/added over time. This feels like that, except you are paying a premium price for the beta.

    • I was really looking forward to this to be honest. Like you said they normally knock these things out of the park. I might wait till it gets a few upgrades like for minimum it needs to have VPN and Dynamic IP abilities. As an IT guy i need to test from my home machine external stuff all the time.

    • vn33

      I was following this OneHub with interest, but wondering if it would be able to cover all the black (coverage) holes in my house. Since I already pre-ordered the Eero router and hoping that would be a solution for me, I’m not going to try the OnHub at this time. As you have indicated in your post above, I’m concerned with the fact you cannot choose the frequency to be on. Guess until the firmware matured, you won’t see the full potential of this router.

    • sggodsell

      The onhub router has 13 antennas to automatically pick the fastest speed. So it would be completely dumb on Google’s part to let you pick either 2.4 or 5ghz. Especially when this router is suppose to find out what is the best frequency and rate to use for your device at your current location.

      If you want to manually control a router, then this is not the router/hub for you.

      I am sure when Google gets around to updating the firmware ZigBee, and Bluetooth will become a great feature on this device. Remember Google’s project brillo was suppose to be released in the fall. They are getting ready for IoT. Which is going to explode onto the market soon enough.

    • It’s Me

      Yup, that’s what pretty much what every dual band router claims, it’ll find the best band for for you. I’ve found most trend towards strongest signal instead of best band. We’ll have to wait and see how Google does with their implementation, but given the shortcomings it already has demonstrated as a router I expect we’ll have to wait for updates.

      Being able to manually select a network is hardly expecting to have manual control over your router.

    • There is no way for your Wifi to switch back and forth from 2.4GHz to 5 GHz these would have to be separate WiFi SSIDs Google is good but they cannot rewrite specs 🙂 It will pick the best channel in the frequency but it will not frequency hop…

    • It’s Me

      Yes, exactly, that’s what they meant when they said you can’t have distinct names for the 2 bands. The advantage of two is that you can manually switch to the faster network. With just one name, the router determines which band you will connect to, usually the strongest not the fastest.

    • sggodsell

      Not true. With the latest WiFi ac devices. If your device is in range of both 2.4 and 5 ghz. Then your ac device (phone, laptop) can switch between 2.4 and 5 GHz automatically. If you have older WiFi devices that do not support switching. Then sure it won’t switch.

    • If i am not mistaken upon connection it has the capability of choosing what band to use but it wont switch between them while connected to one or the other unless the one gets so weak it drops it.

    • danbob333

      the device control which band is selected, not the router.

    • sggodsell

      If both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies are in range and your wireless device is capable of communicating on both, it selects the best signal for its location. In theory, it should prefer a 5 GHz signal over a 2.4 GHz signal and only switch to 2.4 GHz if the 5 GHz signal becomes degraded because of distance or interference. If only one frequency is in range, the wireless device connects at that frequency.

    • Okay so I get what you are trying to say but I don’t think you are correct. If you have two networks named the same SSID “Caspan” 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz then yes it will chose the best signal at power on of the network card, but it will hold onto that signal for as long as possible it wont switch when one gets weaker and the other gets stronger. This is just the way wifi cards seem to be built right now they will fight for that signal. That is just using the same lets say 5 GHz but it cannot just switch to 2.4 GHz it would have to disconnect from 5 GHz then connect to 2.4 GHz or vise versa. Only during the initial connection will the router decide to chose 2.4 or 5 GHz then it will move around channels in that band till it has no signal anymore and will try to establish a connection again.

      Most people think wireless is smart and if i have 2 networks named the came SSID both ends of my house may wireless card will always chose the best one as I move around.. it does not. When powered on it will chose the best one but it will then hold onto that signal as long as it can. Even if you are sitting under the wifi router at the other end of the house with the exact same SSID with 100% power it wont switch from the old one. This is why there are power setting in routers so they dont have overlapping SSID they should just overlap a tinny bit . We have 6 Miraki Cisco devices in the office and they all do the same. I tell users all the time, when you get to a meeting room turn your wireless off then on again so that once you are in the room it will chose the best router with the strongest signal.

      Unless Google added something to kill the signal of the old one so your laptop only sees the new stronger signal then maybe this is possible but the way network cards work now they cant jump from 2.4 to 5, different antennas and different chip-set that deals with those 2 bands…..

      Correct me if i am wrong though please, I’m not an expert just sharing my experience and knowledge

  • Jim__R

    I don’t believe all other combo network boxes sold or rented by ISPs allow you to put them in bridge mode (i.e. disable router functionality). For example, I know Telus disabled this feature on their Actiontec modems. Although I think the newer models support it if you connect your router to a specific port on the Actiontec, this remains at Telus’ whim as a future firmware update could leave one high and dry.

    The ISPs don’t want you fiddling with the equipment so that they don’t get customer calls when a naive user inadvertently screws something up. Unfortunately, that has a negative effect on the technically literate user who wants his/her home network under his/her control.

  • disqus_pMbDusGLF3

    No browser access, barebone features, and no external antennas have turned me off of this. As it stands right now, it’s not worth the money.

    • sggodsell

      It has 12 antennas arranged in a circle. 1 more antenna to check the speeds and frequencies. So I can automatically switch frequencies to always keep you at the fastest speed.

  • Brad Fortin

    Dan, can you confirm if the OnHub supports beamforming? It’s not on the spec page and it’s only an optional part of the 802.11ac spec.

  • “But for whatever reason, any dedicated router, be it from Linksys,
    D-Link, Netgear, TP-Link, Asus, or any other company, has just not
    worked right with my Hitron modem. After a day or so, I’ll need to reset
    both units — one at a time: modem first, then router, or heaven forbid
    the router is issued a local IP address and then you have to do it all
    over again — to regain the speed I coveted for a few hours when the
    reboot was fresh, and so the cycle would continue.”

    That sounds like there’s something seriously wrong with your modem and/or routers, e.g. misconfigured or defective. In the 20-odd years I’ve been using broadband Internet with a dedicated modem + router setup, I’ve never had to reset both daily, even with a $30 D-Link DIR-615 trying to serve a half-dozen heavy Internet users with DD-WRT QoS in student housing.

  • “switching back to your ISP’s (likely slower and less complete) DNS server is a simple toggle in the On app.”

    I don’t think it’s fair to say that ISP DNS is likely slower than Google, or any other open DNS system. Google’s own DNS server information page acknowledges that it may be less efficient at CDN caching:

    “Note, however, that because nameservers geolocate according to the
    resolver’s IP address rather than the user’s, Google Public DNS has the
    same limitations as other open DNS services: that is, the server to
    which a user is referred might be farther away than one to which a local
    DNS provider would have referred. This could cause a slower browsing
    experience for certain sites”

    To know for sure, I recommend running Namebench to determine the fastest DNS provider for your connection. However, also be mindful of who you’d like to share your browsing history with, because whichever one you choose, your DNS operator will be able to track which domains you frequent.

  • Roger

    I have my Linksys router connected to the same Rogers Hiltron modem and they work fine. I only need to reset mine maybe once every three months. I use 5.0 for the Linksys and 2.4 from the Rogers modem for guests and some older devices.

  • JD

    Good ‘Review’ except for the part where you didn’t really review any of the important parts of the router, such as the features and the actual routing performance…
    I’ll stick to smallnetbuilder for my router ‘reviews’ you guys stick to phones and mobile news.

    Also to echo, for $270 I wouldn’t say ‘Junk’ but it’s totally not worth it over say an R7000 or AC68u.

    106

