LG G4 launching in Canada on June 19th

When LG announced the G4 earlier this month, it confirmed that the device would arrive in Canada sometime in June.
Well, apart from 35 lucky Canadians scoring a G4 to test for a month, Wind Mobile’s Twitter account revealed today the device will launch on June 19th.
There is still no indication of the contract price, but the terms and conditions in the #TryLGG4 campaign suggests the G4 has a retail value of $699.99.
In addition to Wind, the G4 will be available at Bell, Rogers, Telus, and Vidéotron in ceramic “metallic grey” version and the “black” genuine leather variants.
LG G4 complete specs:
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 808
- Operating system: Android 5.1 Lollipop
- Display: 5.5-inch Quad HD IPS Quantum Display (2560 x 1440, 538ppi)
- Storage: 32GB eMMC ROM, microSD card up to 2TB
- RAM: 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Size: 148.9 x 76.1 x 6.3-9.8 mm
- Weight: 155 grams
- Rear camera: 16MP with F1.8 aperture / OIS 2.0
- Front-facing camera: 8MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Battery: 3,000 mAh removable
- Network: LTE / HSPA+
- Connectivity: WiFi 802.11ac / Bluetooth 4.1LE / NFC / USB 2.0
- Colours: (Ceramic) Metallic Gray / (Genuine Leather) Black
