LG G4 launching in Canada on June 19th

May 12, 2015

12:17 PM EDT

26 comments

When LG announced the G4 earlier this month, it confirmed that the device would arrive in Canada sometime in June.

Well, apart from 35 lucky Canadians scoring a G4 to test for a month, Wind Mobile’s Twitter account revealed today the device will launch on June 19th.

There is still no indication of the contract price, but the terms and conditions in the #TryLGG4 campaign suggests the G4 has a retail value of $699.99.

In addition to Wind, the G4 will be available at Bell, Rogers, Telus, and Vidéotron in ceramic “metallic grey” version and the “black” genuine leather variants.

LG G4 complete specs:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 808
  • Operating system: Android 5.1 Lollipop
  • Display: 5.5-inch Quad HD IPS Quantum Display (2560 x 1440, 538ppi)
  • Storage: 32GB eMMC ROM, microSD card up to 2TB
  • RAM: 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • Size: 148.9 x 76.1 x 6.3-9.8 mm
  • Weight: 155 grams
  • Rear camera: 16MP with F1.8 aperture / OIS 2.0
  • Front-facing camera: 8MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Battery: 3,000 mAh removable
  • Network: LTE / HSPA+
  • Connectivity: WiFi 802.11ac / Bluetooth 4.1LE / NFC / USB 2.0
  • Colours: (Ceramic) Metallic Gray / (Genuine Leather) Black

Comments

  • Covcard

    Just one day I would like to see a phone come to Canada with all colours and options available.

  • KiwiBri

    I doubt there’s going to be much interest for the phone from the *general* public. A lot of people jumped on the S6

  • jm123

    An other huge phone…

  • Skippypaccino

    After owning a HTC one m8 I can’t go back to a phone that has the speaker on the back of the device. I don’t really understand why only a thew people do it correctly. What’s so damn hard to figure out? Lol!

    • Darknut

      Because not everybody cares. I never use my speakers. I would prefer them in the bottom to back, but it’s not a big deal.

  • monsterduc1000

    I can’t believe how the other Android companies made this into a one horse flagship race. The Samsung s6 is so far ahead of the competition it’s ridiculous!!!

    • Franko

      Except for the fact it doesn’t have expandable storage and removable battery. Not a one horse race at all. Not even close.

    • monsterduc1000

      Except for the fact it won’t throttle it’s performance due to overheating (810) or not a flagship processor at all (808 in the g4), has the fastest internal memory of any android phone on the planet at 64 and 128 gb sizes. Also the quickest charge rate of any phone as of right now as well.

      Lg hasn’t made a proper flagship phone yet. Each one has been behind the curve of all the others in some way or another. If anyone here thinks touchwiz can be laggy at times, lg’s os’s is easily just as bad. Also, LG are far worse at updating their phones as well. Make sure to keep that in mind prior to purchase.

    • TimDawg

      I have a G2 that hammers with little to no lag. Not bad for a 2013 phone. Just put Nova on it and relax. G2 owners are probably happier than S4 owners at this point

    • Darknut

      Even S5 owners. The G2 stands it’s own against flagships that launched a year later. That’s crazy. It was so advanced for its time.

    • KiwiBri

      My G3 Got Lollipop a long time ago.. way before the Samsung S5

    • monsterduc1000

      Yeah, but an 801 processor proved it couldn’t properly run a qhd screen with this phone. Lags and stutters trying to process all those pixels.

    • Darknut

      Idk the G2 from 2 years ago was just as good as the Note 3, and better than the S5 which launched a year later. This phone is miles ahead of Samsung’s phones in practical applicability.

  • Jim D

    That shite battery life though. Speaker on back? Fine. Big a*s QHD screen? Fine. Still the same suck a*s battery to compensate? Ugh. If you’re going to have a big screen (although mediocre compared to many others), at least give me that BB Passport/Droid Turbo battery. And don’t tell me big batteries can’t be thin… Moto and BB did it. Never owned an HTC, so I cannot comment

  • Orlando Chang

    sweet deal

  • Cédrik-Enzo Fortin

    this phone will flop harder than Amazon fire! seriously LG, not bringing the Flex 2 with all his breaking technologies and instead comes out with a phone with absolutly nothing new AND absolutly ugly! LG just CAN’T learn from their mistake….

  • SSwitzer

    Wow – a perfectly decent, informative article has been ruined by childish comments.

    • KiwiBri

      Its because their Samsung (they wanted) doesnt have removable battery & SD Slot

  • Electrify85

    Just in time for the tab to expire on my S3. I’m jumping ship because getting this will be cheaper than getting a 64GB S6 to compensate for the lack of micro SD support. Plus the fact that it looks to be an awesome phone!

  • bloodless

    Does anyone know if Koodo will also have the G4 ?

    • Charles Pauzé-Robert

      They just got the G3, dont count on it. Telus didnt even get the G3, so probably Telus G4, Koodo G3

    • bloodless

      Thanks.
      If Koodo does not get the G4 then I will have to buy it from Telus and then put my Koodo SIM in it as my only option.
      Hopefully this works without having to get them to unlock it first.

    • Charles Pauzé-Robert

      Don’t worry it will works just like the G3 from Koodo worked just fine with my Telus SIM card. Trust me, I’m a Telus rep.

  • I can’t stand the subpar camera on my HTC One M8, and otherwise perfect phone (for my needs). The G4 has really impressed me with sample photos I’ve viewed from various sites. The S6 is really attractive IMO, but the “just average” battery is a dealbreaker for me as outlets aren’t always convenient for me. Looking forward to see what the 2nd round of phones bring to the table in September.

  • Jimmy

    This phone already has issues with the touch screen as it was posted on the net.

