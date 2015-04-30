News
Platinum Gold Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge now available in Canada

Apr 30, 2015

11:08 AM EDT

25 comments

Ready to get your gold on?

Those holding out for the Galaxy S6 or Galaxy S6 edge to arrive in Platinum Gold can now feed their bling appetite.

Samsung Canada told us several weeks ago that this colour variant will arrive “through major carriers,” but did not specify which ones. So far, Rogers, Fido, TELUS and Videotron and SaskTel have all added the Platinum Gold variant of the S6 and S6 edge to their online stores. Both phones went on sale in Canada on April 10th and are also available in White Pearl and Black Sapphire.

Update: Bell has now released the Platinum Gold Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge. Prices begin at $249 for the S6 and $349 for the S6 edge on a 2-year term

Read More: Galaxy S6 Review and Galaxy S6 edge Review

Comments

  • Jonah Emery

    Can’t say I’ve ever lusted over a Samsung phone, but a gold S6 Edge has to be the prettiest smartphone ever made. You really have to hold it to appreciate it.

    • JTon

      I handled an S6 for the first time on the weekend and hot damn the hardware is sexy.

    • Humberto Giambrone

      I agree that it’s the prettiest (especially the green), but in the hand, I prefer the iPhone in terms of feel.

  • ERYREB

    When it arrives at Wind, I’ll be buying one.

    • MOUE

      Hopefully it does.

  • Andrew English

    For $19,999.99 at least it’s cheaper than the iPhone. 🙂

  • van_N

    The midnight blue model I got has grown on me.

    • Hunter Miller

      That’s the black model it just looks blue

    • van_N

      LMAO

      That’s because it is blue.

    • Hunter Miller

      There is no blue in Canada. Its black.
      Where did u buy it?

    • van_N

      At a Bell Mobility store.

      Call it whatever you want, the actual colour of it is dark/midnight blue.

      Next you’ll tell me the dress is white/gold… ;-D

    • Hunter Miller

      Look it up the black version looks blue in light but its actually black their is not midnight blue their is only a sky blue looking one which isn’t available in Canada. It’s black not blue. Also the dress is black and blue

  • Ravi888

    Picked up the gold last night. Wasn’t looking for it , wanted white and all they had was this. It’s a bit chintzy. I’m glad I have a case on it. It maybe pretty for a moment but holding a glad flashy mirror like reflective thing to your head…

  • William Worlde

    I don’t like the new S6, but that colour would look good on any phone giving it a metallic look.

  • Mo Dabbas

    Whenever I see a gold gadget I remember this Trinidad james song, all gold everything. lol.
    gold all in my phone
    gold all in my ipad
    Gold all in my watch
    gold all in my macbook,
    Don’t believe me, just watch

    • Marc Lamothe

      Your pills are gold ?

  • AllisonErin

    Any news from Bell? A few weeks ago there were rumours that Bell would receive the gold version on April 30/15, but so far the mobility website and general internet hasn’t mentioned anything concrete. Would love to hear from Bell on this (my local box store was clueless when I called).

  • Simon M

    Any news about Bell? Still not on their website.

    • Paul Mongeau

      they will have it on may 14. i called them a few minutes ago.

    • Simon M

      Thanks!!

  • Hardeep Gill

    any word from Wind? I can’t seem to find any updates 🙁

