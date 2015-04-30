Platinum Gold Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge now available in Canada

Ready to get your gold on?
Those holding out for the Galaxy S6 or Galaxy S6 edge to arrive in Platinum Gold can now feed their bling appetite.
Samsung Canada told us several weeks ago that this colour variant will arrive “through major carriers,” but did not specify which ones. So far, Rogers, Fido, TELUS and Videotron and SaskTel have all added the Platinum Gold variant of the S6 and S6 edge to their online stores. Both phones went on sale in Canada on April 10th and are also available in White Pearl and Black Sapphire.
Update: Bell has now released the Platinum Gold Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge. Prices begin at $249 for the S6 and $349 for the S6 edge on a 2-year term
