Jony Ive now completely owns Apple’s software design group, Greg Christie reportedly out

Apr 9, 2014

5:35 PM EDT

9to5Mac is reporting that Apple Human Interface VP, Greg Christie, is out at Apple following a dust up with design luminary and Senior VP, Jony Ive. Citing sources familiar with the matter, word is Ive will completely subsume Apple’s software design group by taking over Christie’s responsibilities as head of Human Interface Design. Ive has been providing direction to the team since 2012, but Christie had reported directly to Software Engineering Senior VP Craig Federighi. With Christie’s departure, all software designers will now work under Ive with the rest of the industrial design team rather than within Federighi’s engineering group.

Ive had reportedly clashed previously over the design direction of iOS7, after which Ive was said to have circumvented Christie’s leadership. Christie’s departure comes a few months before the release of iOS 8 this fall, and just a few weeks after Apple trotted him out to press as part of the company’s most recent lawsuit with Samsung. Christie is notable for his longtime service at Apple, and role in the development of the Newtown and the original iPhone.

Christie’s departure, following Scott Forstall’s recent exit and the death of Steve Jobs, makes it clear that Apple’s design identity now completely rests in Ive’s hands.

Source: 9to5Mac

  • Acer12345

    Jony Ive sounds like he’s a hard guy to work with. It’s either his way or no way.

    • Harold Mitchell

      I’m amazed that you are able to discern this from a three paragraph posting

    • Ulysses Grant

      He is just being a captain.

    • WatDah

      Yeah, talented and successful people seems to have that as a personality trait. Look at Steve Jobs, notorious for being hard to deal with.

  • Jonathan Schmitt

  • Baynerd

    this goes to show you the dysfunction within Apple. Yes, they are making profits and selling lots of hardware – but reality is, this internal combustion is exactly what RIM went through until their final demise. Apple will too go through this demise and soon be extinct.
    Let the havoc unleash internally 🙂

    • alphs22

      Ever held a job? Probably not.

      People jockeying for positions of power is nothing new or special. Happens at every company. You just hear about things like this because Apple happens to be the most valuable public company in the world.

      Also I can’t believe you’re rooting for a company employing 80,000 people to go under. Maybe when you’re all grown up you’ll understand the value of employment.

    • Baynerd

    • wahwah

      Apple ain’t going anywhere fool. They have more cash than half the countries on the face of this planet. They’ll be here for quite sometime to come.

    • Baynerd

    • wahwah

  • Baynerd

    Ive is a flake – those hardware videos are such sap and nonsense. “The beauty of the aluminum, and the core design of the edges mate perfectly with the whimsical essence of the flow architecture and lines”
  • Jason

    Not a member of his fan club, sorry to hear this. Even though I’ve switched to android I’m still excited to see what Apple comes up with….now a bit less so.

  • Stephen_81

    Well for those who are not iPhone fans this is great news.
    Brilliant hardware designers != Brilliant software designers and I have little faith in Jony Ives outside of Hardware.

    Being a fan of BlackBerry I would love to see Greg Christie in Waterloo

    • wahwah

  • Tommy Crosby

    Jony Ive is my idol in industrial design, no contest.
    But sorry, I can’t accept his ideas in graphic design.
    While iOS7 is much better than iOS 6 in term concept and mechanics, the design is highly questionable at best.

  • spammenotdisqus

    Based on what I’ve seen with iOS7 – Ive should stick to hardware.

