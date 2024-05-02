Pixel 8a marketing material leaks in full

It’s that time of year again when Evan Blass leaks everything you may want to know about Google’s upcoming smartphone. This time around, it’s the Pixel 8a. Alongside marketing images, Blass showed off some of the upcoming features that will be available on the handset.

These features include Best Take, Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Night Photography, Gemini AI, Circle to Search, Call Screening, and more. The leak also showcases that the phone is IP67 water and dust-resistant, offers up to 24 hours of battery and comes in a ‘Sage-like’ green.

The leak confirms that Google will offer seven years of OS and security updates. We also get a look at the different cases for the device, including a Coral case that doesn’t match the handset’s rumoured colours.

We expect to learn more about the Pixel 8a at Google I/O 2024 on May 14th.

Source: Evan Blass