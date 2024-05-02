fbpx
News

Google makes it easier to remove personal information from Search in Canada

A new tool called 'Results about you' is rolling out

Brad Bennett
May 2, 20243:55 PM EDT 0 comments

Google is bringing its ‘Results about you’ tool to Canada to help Canadians remove their personal name, number and address from Google Search.

This program hasn’t fully rolled out yet, but once it does, you can log in with your Google account here and upload your personal info. Then, whenever Google finds a match to it online, it will prompt you so you can request to remove it.

Google says this will be rolling out on the web over the next few weeks, and then the Google app version will follow.

You can check out the tool here, but since it’s still being released, it may not work for everyone.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Spotify removes lyrics from free tier

News

The Source offering discounted Apple Watches plus free Beats Studio Buds

News

Rogers bumps its max data buckets to 200GB

News

Pixel 8a marketing material leaks in full

Comments