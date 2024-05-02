Google makes it easier to remove personal information from Search in Canada

Google is bringing its ‘Results about you’ tool to Canada to help Canadians remove their personal name, number and address from Google Search.

This program hasn’t fully rolled out yet, but once it does, you can log in with your Google account here and upload your personal info. Then, whenever Google finds a match to it online, it will prompt you so you can request to remove it.

Google says this will be rolling out on the web over the next few weeks, and then the Google app version will follow.

You can check out the tool here, but since it’s still being released, it may not work for everyone.

Header image credit: Shutterstock